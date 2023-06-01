SHERIDAN — On June 1 Oedekoven Excavation, the contractor for the Bighorn National Forest Hunter Road Project, will start mobilizing equipment to Hunter Road, Forest System Road 19 on the Powder River Ranger District.
The contractor will start clearing, grubbing and tree removal work June 7. After this is completed, they will transition into culvert and drainage work and then road reconditioning for the rest of June. In July they will be placing aggregate, installing signs, and completing the project by mid to late July. There are no plans for road closures; signs will be placed along the road to alert visitors of construction activities.