SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan is one step closer to hiring a new Sheridan police chief following executive session Monday evening.
While no vote was taken, Sheridan City Administrator Stuart McRae said Friday that mayor and council would develop a prioritized list then send an offer letter to the top candidate.
“The acceptance of an offer letter will confirm that we can then have a public vote with the assurance that the person voted will actually agree to come,” McRae said in an email to The Sheridan Press Friday.
“After that, we will be able to proceed to the HR process for integration.”
Mayor and council did hold an executive session Monday evening and came out of executive session and closed the meeting with no public vote.
McRae was not immediately available for comment Tuesday morning to discuss the timeline for when an offer letter would be sent and when the city expected a response from the top candidate.