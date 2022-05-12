SHERIDAN — One question has plagued Sheridan County for years, even before a recent housing study found the county needs 990 additional housing units in the next decade.
What to do about workforce housing?
This longstanding question came up at the end of the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce’s latest lunch program, courtesy of Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn.
“One of the things I love about this community is we are a working-class, blue-collar community,” Western said. “We’ve got folks who work at the mines and in light manufacturing and oil and gas, and that’s great. But I think…especially in the last couple years, we’ve seen where home values have gone (and)… I think that trying to make sure we have a place for those with those working-class jobs (is important).”
The elected officials who spoke during the “Today’s Topics and Tomorrow’s Outlook” forum at the Ramada Plaza May 11 agreed the problem was a thorny one, and one different communities were addressing in different ways.
Peter Clark, mayor of Ranchester, said his town was working with Sheridan County School District 1 and a local developer on a subdivision — or teacherage — that could provide affordable low-cost housing to district staff, particularly new hires and student teachers.
According to 2020 census data, Ranchester, with a population of 866 in 2010, grew to 1,082 in 2020, an increase of 20, and few of the new housing developments have been the kind of affordable housing the district needs to hire quality staff, Clark said.
“We’re talking about doing a different type of subdivision,” Clark said. “So it will be twin homes, single-family dwellings, multiple family housing, duplexes and cottages. So it’s quite a different mix than subdivisions usually have. I know the school district is interested in doing long-term leases on what’s being constructed to provide housing for student teachers and new hires… So this is a private-public cooperation and discussion, at least in Ranchester.”
The city of Sheridan is working jointly with Sheridan County to find its own answers to the workforce housing shortage, Mayor Rich Bridger said.
“I would say we’re pretty keenly aware of… the price of housing right now,” Bridger said. “…We are actively working with the county to try to come up with solutions. We’ve talked about (constructing) different types of housing besides single family dwellings. We’ve also spoken about creating a housing land trust we can use to purchase property at a reasonable price…We’ve also talked about different types of housing, like using tiny homes or modular homes.”
The land trust has received mixed support from the Sheridan City Council, with councilors voting 4-3 to move forward with the project earlier this year. Councilor Clint Beaver argued he had seen little support among developers and community members for the idea of a housing land trust.
Sheridan County Commission Chair Lonnie Wright said, as the need for affordable housing increases, it might be the time to reconsider what a housing development could look like.
“Sitting in the commissioner meetings, sometimes we see developers who want to do a development, but they specifically, in their HOA (homeowners association) rules and regulations, prohibit manufactured housing,” Wright said. “I would argue that, today, manufactured housing is maybe way beyond stick-built (housing) in some ways. …That is definitely an option for how to have more affordable housing.”
These are just a few potential solutions to the housing problem, elected officials said. A housing study, completed earlier this year by San Francisco-based land use firm Gruen Gruen and Associates, included 13 potential ways to address the problem.
During a public meeting in January, consultant Aaron Gruen said he recommended pursuing the problem from a variety of angles, including increasing the speed of the approval process for construction; finding areas where zoning could change and housing density could increase; and assisting developers by providing capital assistance for the creation of public infrastructure for housing developments.
The need for a community housing land trust, like the one currently being pursued by the city and county, was also mentioned in the study.
Some government and developer efforts to expand housing options in the community has been met with resistance from the community at large. Conversations about expanding accessory dwelling units into the city’s R-1 Residential districts quickly died last year after citizens raised concerns during public comment, from how it could negatively impact property values to how it could increase traffic and put an increased strain on aging utilities systems.
Similarly, subdivision discussions on the county level have often been contentious, with discussion of the recent Freedom Ranch subdivision bringing an even split of citizens speaking for and against the development.