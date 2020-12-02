SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County commissioners voted unanimously to forbid on-street parking along West Brundage Lane during their Dec. 1 meeting.
The vote was requested by Sheridan County Airport manager John Stopka, who has noticed multiple vehicles parking along the street in recent months.
“When this does happen, it narrows the roadway down to almost a one-way road,” Stopka wrote in a letter to the commission. “West Brundage Lane was never designed to allow for on-street parking.”
Stopka further said on-street parking had contributed to one traffic accident in the last year when a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed struck another vehicle parked along West Brundage. Sheridan County Sheriff’s office Lt. Levi Dominguez confirmed that the accident happened in June.
The commission granted Stopka permission to purchase and install "No parking" signage. County Engineer Ken Muller and Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson also expressed their support for the project.
In other business:
Bruce Yates, of Dayton, was appointed to a three-year term on the board of the Predator Management District of Sheridan County. Yates will represent sportsmen for a three-year term starting Jan. 1. Yates, who was one of three candidates for the board, will take over the seat previously held by Bob Krumm.