SHERIDAN — Sheridan WYO Rodeo Week 2021 will look a little different in its return from a post-pandemic cancellation in 2020, as Friday’s First Peoples’ Powwow and Dance and weekend Street Dance events have been canceled.
While the events will not move forward, other events will fill the place of the cultural and evening action.
Friday’s powwow will not move forward due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“This year the Crow Tribe has decided, due to the COVID restrictions and everything, that they aren’t going to have a powwow this year,” Sheridan Mayor Rich Bridger said during a Sheridan City Council meeting Tuesday. “There’s always next year, and we will plan accordingly. This is just one of those years that it’s not going to happen.”
Downtown Sheridan Association Executive Director Zoila Perry, whose organization helped organize the event since 2014, said while the organization is saddened to make this decision, they feel “that is the best action to ensure the safety of the Crow Nation community and respect for the loss of their families’ loved ones this past year.”
Other Native American cultural events will take place at The Brinton Museum throughout the week, starting with the All-American Indian Days Remembrance Event from 1-5 p.m. July 14 and continuing July 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center. The event features oral history presentations about All-American Indian Days, which ran from 1952 to 1984 and included the Miss Indian America pageant.
Members of a local nonprofit — the All-American Indian Days Honoring Project — are currently working to raise funds to erect a statue across from the Historic Sheridan Inn to commemorate the pre-Civil Rights Act work by Sheridan and Crow Nation citizens, among other tribes throughout the U.S.
“Increase your awareness of how Sheridan townspeople and Native people strove to eliminate racial discrimination by working together before the passage of the Civil Rights Act,” the event page reads.
For more information about the event, see thebrintonmuseum.org or contact Miss Indian America Committee Chair Sarah Luther at missindianamerica.committee@gmail.com.
The Brinton will also host a Crow Parade July 17 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Members of the Apsáalooke Crow Nation, along with horses, will dress in full regalia for a parade on The Brinton grounds. Brinton Museum American Indian Advisory Council member Mardell Hogan Plainfeather will also give a presentation about the event at the Helen Brinton Education Pavilion.
Both events are free and open to the public.
The Street Dance, typically held on Friday and Saturday nights of Rodeo Week, will not take place this year either, according to Sheridan Police Capt. Tom Ringley, whose agency helps approve permitting for the event.
Main Street will still be closed to vehicle traffic Friday and Saturday nights, and Grinnell Plaza for food truck vendors, but there will be no bands performing live music on Main Street and no admission fee. Those older than 21 will receive wristbands and may consume alcohol while in the confines of the closed street area.
Several other locations around town will feature evening entertainment, including the Pony Grill and Bar, Black Tooth Brewing Company, Koltiska Distillery and Mydland Market, among others.