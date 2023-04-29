SHERIDAN — WYO Performing Arts and Education Center and Civic Theatre Guild will present the annual WYO/CTG coproduction with "Noises Off" opening May 12.
Directed by Dan Cole and written by Michael Frayn, Noises Off has been called “the funniest farce ever written” and features a local cast slinging sardines, swinging axes and getting mixed up three hilarious acts of mad-cap mayhem.
"Noises Off" follows the cast members of the farce "Nothing On" whose opening night performance is just hours away, and as the cast stumbles through their final dress rehearsal, things couldn't be going any worse. With lines being forgotten, love triangles unraveling and sardines flying everywhere, it’s complete pandemonium. Can the cast pull their act together on the stage even if they can't behind the scenes?
The comedy will show May 12-14 and 19-21 at the WYO Theater.
The show is rated R for occasional strong language. Purchase tickets online at wyotheater.com.