WYO Stock
Buy Now

The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — WYO Performing Arts and Education Center and Civic Theatre Guild will present the annual WYO/CTG coproduction with "Noises Off" opening May 12. 

Directed by Dan Cole and written by Michael Frayn, Noises Off has been called “the funniest farce ever written” and features a local cast slinging sardines, swinging axes and getting mixed up three hilarious acts of mad-cap mayhem.

Recommended for you