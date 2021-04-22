SHERIDAN — Wyoming Roofing will be accepting nominations for its "Nominate Your Neighbor" Program in Sheridan beginning Friday in conjunction with the Big Horn Home Builders Home and Garden Show.
For the seventh year, "Nominate Your Neighbor" helps a deserving neighbor in need by providing a new roof at no cost.
Anyone can nominate a friend, neighbor or family member in need of a new roof. With the nominees' permission, an application must be filled out, along with a brief story about why this person is deserving of a new roof. Together, the community partners team will review submissions and perform site visits. The winner will be announced at the Wyoming Roofing Office, 114 E. Ridge Road in conjunction with the Sheridan County Chamber After Hours June 16.
Information and applications will be available at the 2021 Big Horn Home Builders Home and Garden Show, April 23-25, as well as through community partner offices, websites and related social media/media.