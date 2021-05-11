SHERIDAN — Nominations are open for the Wyoming Arts Council’s Arts Learning Innovations Award that recognizes a distinguished Wyoming arts educator. Nominations are accepted for educators in all artistic disciplines including, theater, dance, visual, literary and performing arts.
The Arts Learning Innovations Award seeks to celebrate a Wyoming K-12 arts educator who is utilizing new and innovative ways to incorporate arts in their classroom or in an online environment.
Wyoming licensed and certified arts educators in any art discipline – theater, dance, visual, literary and performing arts are eligible. Anyone is welcome to submit a nomination and educators that meet the criteria may nominate themselves. Applications are due by Aug. 16. Nominations are submitted through the online nomination form located at wyoarts.state.wy.us/wac-program/artseducation/.
The form can also be downloaded at docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdiwbbNSYW3b_mjB4H0hgEc9ZbyUJTa5xv4SaSpv8BuMNGM7w/viewform.
For those nominations that are not completed online, please email completed nomination forms to mary.billiter1@wyo.gov. A committee of Wyoming Arts Council board members and staff will select the recipient of this award.
The award was established in partnership with the Wyoming Department of Education. The Wyoming Innovations in Learning conference will be held virtually Sept. 30-Oct. 1 and honors outstanding educators that are incorporating digital learning into their work.
As a supporter and partner in arts education, the Wyoming Arts Council is dedicated to making the arts fundamental to education, particularly in supporting programs that serve pre-K-12 students. The Wyoming Arts Council established the Arts Learning Innovations Award to promote awareness and appreciation of arts educators, recognizing their creativity, talent, and leadership in education.
The recipient of this award will be notified by the Wyoming Arts Council and will receive an Amazon gift card and free registration to attend the 2021 Wyoming Innovations in Learning Virtual Conference, Sept. 30 to Oct. 1 where they will be recognized during the awards ceremony.
For more information, contact Mary Billiter at 307-757-8806 or mary.billiter1@wyo.gov.