SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Council for Women is seeking nominations for outstanding female entrepreneurs across the Cowboy State for recognition with the annual Woman Entrepreneur Award.
“The impact of female entrepreneurs across the state of Wyoming is tremendous,” said Jennifer Wilmetti, chair of the Wyoming Council for Women. “Starting and maintaining a small business requires tremendous courage and a belief in self that the Wyoming Council for Women celebrates. We encourage women entrepreneurs, as well as their families, friends and colleagues, to submit a nomination so we can recognize and celebrate the amazing Wyoming women helping to drive our local economies. ”
WCW Entrepreneur Award Committee chair Jan Torres said, as chair of the committee, she is excited to see the nominations for the fifth award.
“The stories, excitement and energy of Wyoming women is never more apparent than in this process,” Torres said. “Each nomination tells a story about a woman’s skill and talent and a personal dream come true. Entrepreneurs are remarkable; women face unique challenges and overcome a myriad of obstacles. Every year, WCW receives nominations; all of them deserving recognition. Please help highlight these self-made businesses by nominating a personal hero.”
Nomination forms are now available at wyomingwomenscouncil.org. Nominees must be women who own or operate a Wyoming-based business that has operated continuously for at least three years. Nominees may nominate themselves or be nominated by another individual. Along with recognition on the WCW website and social media and statewide media outlets, the award will be provided at a recognition ceremony in the recipient’s business location city. The deadline for 2022 nominations is April 30, 2022.
For questions about the award, contact WCW Chair Jennifer Wilmetti at Jennifer.wilmetti@wyoboards.gov.