CHEYENNE — Nominations are now open for the 2021 Wyoming Business Hall of Fame awards, and those who want to nominate a deserving Wyoming business and industry leader who has demonstrated excellence in business can complete the form at wyomingbusinessalliance.com
. Nominations are due Sept. 1.
The Wyoming Business Hall of Fame Award is a joint venture among the Daniels Fund, the University of Wyoming College of Business, Wyoming Business Council and the Wyoming Business Alliance/Wyoming Heritage Foundation.
The recipient of this award will be recognized at the 2021 Governor’s Business Forum being held Nov. 16 to 18 at Little America Hotel and Resort in Cheyenne. This forum is Wyoming’s premier business conference for analysis and discussion about the state’s current and future economic and business climate.
To be considered as a Hall of Fame inductee, an individual’s record of business achievement should reflect business excellence, entrepreneurial spirit, courageous thinking and action, inspiring leadership, community impact, enduring accomplishments and an unwavering commitment to ethical leadership. Recipients can be honored posthumously.
Nominees for the award may be Wyomingites by birth or by choice, have attended the University of Wyoming and/or have business interests within Wyoming. Consideration will be given to any nominee who fulfills one or more of these requirements. Additionally, nominees may have started and built a business and/or have led an established business to significantly greater achievements. There are two categories of awards for consideration:
- Contemporary/Visionary – Up-and-coming business person or entrepreneur who has a vision for Wyoming’s future
- Legacy - Being someone who has made historic and significant long term contributions to the business community (can be honored posthumously)
The selection process will be spearheaded by a distinguished group of individuals who will evaluate the nominee’s business career, achievement record and ethical conduct.
The Wyoming Business Alliance/Wyoming Heritage Foundation serves as the state's premier business advocate and proponent with the mission of promoting and advocating a growing economy by connecting business leaders from across Wyoming, representing business interests and issues and partnering with key business organizations and trade associations.