SHERIDAN — Three names will be sent to Gov. Mark Gordon for consideration for filling the 4th Judicial District Court seat left vacant by Judge William Edelman.
The Judicial Nominating Commission announced the three nominees Friday: Mistee L. Elliott, Benjamin S. Kirven and M. Jalie Meinecke.
Pursuant to Article 5, § 4 of the Wyoming Constitution, the Judicial Nominating Commission submitted three nominees for the position to Gordon for his consideration. He has 30 days to appoint one of these three nominees to serve as the new 4th District Court Judge.
Current members of the Judicial Nominating Commission include Chair Chief Justice Kate M. Fox; three lawyers elected by the Wyoming State Bar: Anna Reeves Olson of Casper, Katherine Strike of Lander and Devon O’Connell of Laramie; and three non-lawyers appointed by the governor: Gudrid Espenscheid of Big Piney, Paul Scherbel of Afton and Dan Kirkbride of Chugwater.