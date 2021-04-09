SHERIDAN — WyoGives, an initiative of the Wyoming Nonprofit Network, is gearing up for its second annual, 24-hour online day of giving July 14.
The purpose of WyoGives is to bring the state together as one community to raise funds and awareness for Wyoming nonprofits. WyoGives.org is an easy-to-use platform where individuals can search and invest in causes across the state.
Organizations that are verified 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofits, that are headquartered or provide services in Wyoming and in good standing with the Wyoming Secretary of State, can participate in WyoGives. See the WyoGives website at WyoGives.org to learn more and to register.
Registration fees vary, based on whether nonprofits are a member of the Wyoming Nonprofit Network. There are also opportunities for businesses to become involved in WyoGives as a sponsor or business fundraising partner. More information can be found on WyoGives.org.
Participating nonprofits are strongly encouraged to register their organization by May 1.