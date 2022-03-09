BIG HORN — The Nonprofit Spring Summit focused on succession, metrics and messages will take place March 15-16 at The Barn in Big Horn.
The cost to attend is $150 per person, and $75 for each additional person from the same organization.
On March 15 from 8 a.m. to noon, Mandy Pearce and Marie Palacios from Funding for Good will discuss succession planning, or the process of identifying the critical positions within an organization and developing action plans to ensure success during a time of transition of staff, board and volunteers.
From 1-5 p.m. March 15, Allen Lloyd of the Montana Society of CPAs will discuss mission-driven metrics. He'll focus on the importance of aligning metrics with mission and finding the right things to measure.
To wrap up the event, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 16, Angela Crist, a nonprofit marketing guru, will discuss how nonprofits can share their missions and their messages.
For more information, see sheridancvc.org/nonprofit-spring-summit.