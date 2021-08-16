SHERIDAN — Three local nonprofits will host a Strutt Your Mutt walk/run/hike/bike fundraiser Saturday.
Sheridan Community Land Trust, Unleashed and Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter will benefit form a 10-mile bike ride and five-mile hike/jog at Black Tooth Park Aug. 21 starting at 10 a.m.
Each participant must pay $30, and the funds will be split evenly between the three nonprofits.
The hike will extend about five miles starting at Black Tooth Park through the Hidden Hoot loop. Hikers and joggers are encouraged to bring their own dogs.
The bike route extends about 10 miles, starts at Black Tooth Park and runs through Soldier Ridge. No dogs are allowed on the bike ride, which begins at 10 a.m.
Shelter dogs start at 10:15 a.m., and the hike/jog begins at 10:30 a.m.
Adoptable dogs will be available for viewing at the event. Register online at bit.ly/3AMNEBi.