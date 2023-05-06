SHERIDAN — Nordic skiing is gaining steam in Sheridan.
Black Mountain Nordic President Nick Flores said the ski season lasted longer than a typical year.
“The season was really, really good. We had substantial snow, as everybody is well aware and we groomed for (about) 21 weeks this year, which is a little bit more than normal,” Flores said.
Last season was the first for Nordic skiing at Sheridan High School.
SHS Nordic ski head coach Falk Alicke said the season provided a solid foundation.
“Well, it was really good and in some measures really humbling, too,” Alicke said.
Sheridan Junior High School established a team in 2020, so some athletes entered with experience. Alicke said newer Nordic skiers for the SHS team stuck with it, despite some early struggles. Alicke also said he made a video of each athlete to celebrate the progress they made over the course of the season.
BMN and SHS partnered to organize the Nordic ski team and groom trails for the skiers. Grooming trails requires snowmobiles or snowcats with a roller attached to the back to flatten the trail; a lot of fresh snow would generally require a snowcat because it is a larger vehicle.
“It was really fun just seeing the kids progress over the winter season and really kind of become solid skiers,” Flores said.
Information about the SHS Nordic ski team can be found at https://sites.google.com/scsd2.com/nordic.
Future of Nordic skiing in Sheridan
Flores said he hopes to continue to grow the sport in Sheridan.
“I like to think of us as the winter recreational promoter. A lot of people think of (Sheridan Community Land Trust) during the summer months as giving the community new places to recreate and go and ride their bikes or hike and do stuff like that,” Flores said. “And, I really want people to think of us as the winter people that give the community new and more trail systems to recreate on.”
Flores said BMN is working with SCLT and another entity to develop more Nordic skiing options closer to Sheridan.
Flores said development will continue, even in the offseason.
“We are building another warming hut and this warming hut is going to be at Cutler Hill,” Flores said.
The new warming hut will be BMN’s second; the first is located at Sibley Lake in Dayton. Cutler Hill is located just north of Sibley Lake. The new hut will be built on a flatbed trailer which also allows it to be mobile.
BMN received a $7,500 grant from the Homer and Mildred Scott Foundation which will cover a majority of the cost for the new trailer. John and Pam Standish are also giving the organization a dollar-for-dollar fundraising opportunity in which the Standishs will match donations up to $15,000.
BMN is also now classified as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, it was previously classified as a 501(c)(4). The primary difference between the classifications is a donation to a 501(c)(3) is tax deductible.