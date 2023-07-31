image
Justin Sheely | The Sheridan Press

Kelly Norris, district forester with the Wyoming State Forestry Division, assembles an Emerald Ash Borer trap to mount on an ash tree at Sheridan College Thursday, May 24, 2018. The Wyoming State Forestry Division is setting traps for invasive species on trees throughout the city of Sheridan this spring.

SHERIDAN — Gov. Mark Gordon appointed Kelly Norris as state forester. Norris served as the interim state forester after Bill Crapser’s retirement at the end of 2022.

“I am thrilled to have Kelly as our state forester,” Gordon said. “Her experience and knowledge will serve her will, and I am grateful she is willing to take on the responsibility of protecting Wyoming and her forests. I know Kelly’s work personally and highly regard her talent and ability. Wyoming’s forestry program is preeminent in the Mountain West, and she will fill the shoes of retired forester Bill Crapser ably and well.”

