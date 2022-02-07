SHERIDAN — Despite being denied a General Purpose Excise Tax request of $9,500 by the city of Sheridan last month, the North Main Association continues to pursue its mission.
“We are saddened the city council doesn’t see the same importance in our work as we do,” Board Chair Jesse Bennick said. “But that won’t stop us, and it’s only a year without city funding. Hopefully, we can use that year to remind the city of why our work is so important.”
Bennick and Executive Director Nancy Drummond argued the organization continues to focus on improving the North Main area, and they are working to do that through a variety of projects.
One is the long-discussed Gateway Park. Bennick said she hopes the park will eventually be “a visitor destination on the north side of town.” She hopes the park will include playground equipment, a band shell for concerts and space for farmers’ markets.
The North Main Association has hired a surveyor to begin work on the project, Bennick said, and the association continues to work with the city to change the title of the park property, which has not yet been transferred from the Wyoming Department of Transportation to the city. The association has been working on the project for roughly two years, according to Drummond.
Another ongoing project is the recruitment of a grocery store to North Main, Drummond said. There are several potential locations being discussed for the store including the old Common Cents store. The association has reached out to several smaller grocery store chains out of Billings, Montana, Bennick said, but “we’ve had no takers yet.” Drummond said the organization has been working on grocery store recruitment for about a year.
The organization is also working to restore the city’s trolley, which ran in the early 1900s, and is over a century old, Drummond said. The association is pursuing grants for the project, but the trolley renovation is ineligible for many historic preservation grants due to work done on the trolley years ago, Drummond said. The efforts to restore the trolley have been ongoing for five or six years, according to Drummond.
“The original trucks have been removed, and since it is no longer in its historic condition, it does not qualify for a lot of the historic grants we thought it would qualify for,” Drummond said. “But we’re going to continue to search for other funding sources.”
The association was disappointed by the city council’s Jan. 17 decision, Drummond said, but ultimately the seven-person board decided to continue to pursue its mission, regardless of whether the city supported it or not.
“We decided to continue what we were doing,” Drummond said. “Our current direction is the direction we always said we should have. So we’re not going away. We’re still a group of people who are passionate about improving the north end of town.”
The association started directly out of the North Main Revitalization Initiative in 2009, gathering community members interested in rehabilitating certain elements of North Main Street in Sheridan.
During the organization’s existence, work was completed on the North Sheridan Interchange and infrastructure has been replaced and improved, Drummond said. What had once been “a more undesirable part of town” became the home of major businesses ranging from light manufacturing to a car dealership to a plant nursery, Drummond said.
Despite this, some city councilors recently argued the organization had lost its sense of focus and direction. In a 4-3 vote Jan. 17, the council decided to deny the organization’s GPET request. It was the only request denied by the council.
“Over the last few years, it seems as if the North Main Association has really kind of lost their focus,” Councilor Aaron Linden argued. “While I appreciate the benches they put in Wallop Park and other things, I struggled with this one as to whether to vote it up or down… I would like to see it (the money) used in more of a focused manner.”
Drummond said North Main Association will continue to function without the GPET dollars, although the organization will be more reliant than ever on fundraisers, such as their Taste of Sheridan event, which will return this year for the first time since 2019, and membership dues. The board is also pursuing other funding sources including potential matching grants.
“We’ve been advocates for the North Main area, and we will continue to be advocates for the North Main area, so it doesn’t fall into disrepair again,” Drummond said.