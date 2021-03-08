SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Department of Transportation, city of Sheridan and Morrison-Maierle were honored with the 2020 President’s Project of the Year Award from the Wyoming Engineering Society for the North Sheridan Interchange project.
The annual WES awards competition seeks to recognize excellence in engineering and surveying projects that benefit the people and the state of Wyoming. Morrison-Maierle’s Sheridan office was the prime consultant for WYDOT and the city of Sheridan construction crews.
All three entities submitted this project to the Wyoming Engineering Society’s Presidential Project Award Program.
The project included reconstructing and relocating the interchange and improving both I-90 and the city’s major north-south access road, North Main Street. This project addressed and corrected potential safety issues with the former interchange, created increased connectivity for the city to the north and addressed significant pavement deteriorations.
Working within a challenging area with site restrictions and obstacles, this $46 million project has created a gateway to the city, increased bike and pedestrian walkways, and has created an economic boost that is now bringing in more infrastructure, schools, residences, businesses and jobs to Sheridan and the surrounding the area.