DAYTON — North Tongue River fishing in the Bighorn National Forest has continuously increased over the years, and several groups intend to better preserve the area around the popular fishery moving forward.
North Tongue River fishing access points off of Highway 14 remain easily accessible to anglers of all ages and abilities. With increased usage over the years, the land around the river has slowly deteriorated due to human waste and trash. U. S. Forest Service staff, in coordination with Wyoming Game and Fish Department staff, would like to find assistance in funding porta-potties to be staged along the North Tongue at key parking spots during the summer months to reduce human waste impacts, according to the BNF Partnership Opportunities Guide.
“There’s a high amount of users — fishermen, recreationists — there’s a lot of people coming there, and there’s no facilities there,” U.S. Forest Service project contact Matt Enger said. “One of the things that’s been documented by us or DEQ or anyone who goes out there is just the amount of waste, human waste or garbage. It’s kind of building up out there, so one of the first things we want to do out there is a cleanup.”
In addition to high angler and recreational use, that section of stream is listed as impaired, Enger said, and the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality is still working on discovering what exactly it needs. For the time being, Enger and his staff, with the help of volunteers for the cleanup and beyond, plan to utilize porta-potties in certain areas with more of a long-term goal of eventually installing vault toilets. With either option, though, keeping facilities clean remains an issue that must be resolved by including volunteers and “leave it better than you found it” ethics.
“Right now we’re in the phase of figuring out what our options are,” Enger said. “We’ve been talking about this for many years, so if we do go with a vault toilet, who’s going to pay for it? Then also who’s going to maintain it? We’re stretched thin just like everyone else, so adding that onto our current workload probably isn’t what’s going to work.”
Enger said they’re looking to interested groups, like Trout Unlimited and others, to help with funding and maintenance of a potential facility.
Paul Mavrakis, Wyoming Game and Fish Department regional facilities supervisor, said funding and keeping it clean remain issues to overcome.
“From June 1 to the end of September (in 2018 during creel survey, Wyoming Game and Fish Department staff) estimated over 7,000 anglers fishing that section of river,” Mavrakis said. “So it’s a really popular section.”
Mavrakis said while some may run back to Bear Lodge and use the indoor facilities there, it would be nice to have facilities on the river, but everything costs money.
Trout Unlimited approached USFS staff to partner with cleanups and help maintaining the area, whether through cleaning the porta-potty or continued cleanups throughout the summer months. Signage asking folks to keep the area clean has become fairly ineffective, therefore the porta-potty idea remains as a hopefully viable option, but details must first be worked out and priced. A vault toilet costs significantly more than a porta-potty, but cleaning out waste from a porta-potty also costs a significant amount. How often to remove waste and clean the facility is still being discussed by stakeholders in the project.
“It’s a beautiful spot,” Mavrakis said.
For those interested in contributing to the cause, volunteering for cleanups or looking for more information on the project, contact Enger at matthew.enger@usda.gov.