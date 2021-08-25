STORY —This year’s Northeastern Wyoming Singer Songwriter Competition will take place at the Wagon Box Inn in Story Aug. 27-28 from 5-8 p.m. each day.
Aspiring or current singers and songwriters are invited to attend. Participants should bring an original song or lyrics, their voice and a stringed or keyed instrument, along with plans to take part in songwriting discussions and collaboration with other artists. Subjects will include tips and tricks, harmony, chord progressions and lyric and melody writing.
Donations of $20 are welcome, as are all ages.
Workshops will be followed by live performances from Red Butte Band, Rollin7s Band, April June and more.
At 8 p.m. each night, the after party will feature live music and dancing in the grass, with $10 general admission at the door. All proceeds will go to the Wyoming Singer Songwriter Foundation, which promotes Wyoming artists. Campsites are also available.
The Wagon Box Inn is located at 103 N. Piney Road in Story.