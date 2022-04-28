SHERIDAN — Northern Wyoming Walleyes Unlimited will gather May 3 at 6:30 p.m. for a public meeting.
The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality will discuss the new blue-green algae bloom — also known as harmful cyanobacterial bloom or HCB — at Lake DeSmet. These algae can be harmful to humans and pets.
Wyoming Game and Fish will also talk about the fish populations at Lake Desmet and Healy Reservoir.
The meeting will take place at Big Horn Mountain Eagles 4169, located at 1760 Commercial Ave.