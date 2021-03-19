SHERIDAN — Sure, the concept of consolidating K-12 school districts might have some benefits and even some supporters. But most local officials, serving at various levels, still have their doubts on whether it’s time to move forward with legislation on the concept.
State Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, earlier this year sponsored House Bill 77 that would create a planning committee to study the possibility of consolidating Wyoming’s 48 K-12 school districts into just 24 districts.
According to reports, the lawmaker believes consolidation would provide potential cost savings by eliminating redundant levels of administration.
So far, the legislation has yet to win over those representing Sheridan County in Cheyenne.
"The school district consolidation is popular,” said state Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan. “(But) to me, it's akin to rearranging the deckchairs on the Titanic while the boat is sinking. Because we're missing the bigger point.”
According to Kinskey, small schools and small districts make up less than four-tenths of a percent of the entire K-12 budget. Meanwhile, the “big money'' — more than 90% — is in the big cities such as Casper, Cheyenne, Laramie, Rock Springs, Gillette and Sheridan.
"The real elephant in the room is the spending in the big districts that can really absorb the cuts,” Kinskey said. “Kaycee can't absorb the cuts. Arvada-Clearmont can't absorb the cuts. Buffalo is a smaller district and they're going to have a hard time absorbing the cuts.
“So it really has to come out of the larger districts that have the capacity, the size and mass to absorb it."
And, one possible outcome of consolidation might be the pitting of former neighbors against each other in an effort to protect resources.
“You quickly end up with big vs. little,” said state Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo. “If we do that, Sheridan County is going to be all one district. Right now, we have three districts. And they're all going to be wanting the exact same thing. The two smaller districts are going to be wanting the same things the big district has in Sheridan and financially that's not feasible.”
In the end, he believes consolidation could be even more costly.
“It will cost more money to combine those districts because the kids in Clearmont are going to say 'You combined our districts, I want the exact same programming that downtown Sheridan has,’” he said. “Right now, they don't ask for that. Right now, they make do with what they have. I don't think that ends up saving us money. In fact, it does the opposite."
Charles Auzqui, superintendent for Sheridan County School District 3 , agrees. According to Auzqui, any savings or increases in administrative efficiency brought about by consolidation would likely be offset by the additional costs of providing the teachers and staff of smaller districts with similar pay and benefits, as well as the costs to upgrade programming to that of the larger school districts.
“I don’t see those savings out there,” he said.
To truly create the necessary cost savings, Auzqui said consolidation of school districts would most likely have to include the closure of school buildings within the smaller districts.
But, even then, he added there would be the cost of transporting students longer distances and the cost to communities, due to the loss in jobs and a loss in the sense of community created by a school.
“If our schools go away, our communities go away,” Auzqui said. That's because “a school supports the community.
“I want to be more efficient. I really don’t want to have taxpayers having to spend more of their money,” he added. “But, I really don’t think consolidation is the way to do it until we look at it some more.”
Like Auzqui, Shane Radar, treasurer for the Sheridan County School District 2 Board of Trustees, said the potential benefits of consolidation could be outweighed by the unintended costs.
“I believe there’s challenges there,” he said.
One of his concerns, Radar said, is whether consolidation would leave a school district without the proper representation on the resulting combined school boards. And, he added, he’s yet to see whether there would be steps in the legislation to prevent that, such as having a board member assigned to serve a specific area, or whether board members would be elected in an at-large format.
“Overall, I’m not opposed to it,” Radar said. “I’ve got to serve our kids, families and staff the best I can. I just have to keep that in mind.”
Officials will likely have more time to debate the pros and cons of consolidation. That’s because, while Zwonitzer introduced his bill earlier this year, it’s unlikely to become law anytime soon. The bill was not referred to committee for consideration by the March 17 deadline for the current legislative session, thus effectively “killing” the bill — for now.
Auzqui said he believes the concept of consolidation is not one that is going to fade away, at least not while lawmakers look to address financial issues related to the state’s K-12 system.
“Consolidation has always been a topic,” he said. “But, this year, it seems to have even more support.”
And, state Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn, said there’s a reason for that.
"I think all options should at least be on the table,” Western added. “Given the times we're in, we'd be foolish just to take it off the table from square one and not even have the conversation."
NOTE: Stephen Dow also contributed to this report.