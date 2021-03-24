SHERIDAN — While Wyoming lawmakers consider whether to repeal the state’s law on gun-free zones, local educational officials question if such action is in the best interests of their students and staff.
According to previous news reports, House Bill 117 and Senate File 67, if approved, would repeal gun-free zones currently enforced for government meetings, public schools, public university buildings and professional athletic events. Only individuals with state-issued concealed carry permits would be legally allowed to carry firearms in those areas.
The legislation has already cleared one hurdle, with a 25-4-1 vote in the Senate on March 19. The Senate bill was supported by both area senators, Sens.Bo Biteman, R-Parkman, and Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan.
The bill was then sent to the House Educational Committee for review on Monday.
But, while it might have the support of those voting at the state capital, it doesn’t in local educational administrative offices.
“At this time, (Sheridan County School) District 3 is not in favor of having guns in school,” said Superintendent Charles Auzqui.
Auzqui said the issue isn’t a matter of gun rights but one of providing a positive, safe environment for students. That includes training staff how to handle potential crisis situations, without having outside individuals, such as parents, carrying firearms and causing additional confusion.
“We’re about education. We’re all about safety,” he added. “We do take safety very seriously. That (repeal) raises it to a whole different factor.”
Sheridan County School District 1 Superintendent Pete Kilbride agrees.
“We’ve worked so hard to keep guns out of schools,” Kilbride said. “I’m definitely opposed to it.”
Kilbride added he questioned what exactly a repeal of the current gun-free zone restrictions would accomplish.
“What problem are we looking to solve with the legislation?” he said. “I don’t know what problem we’re solving by allowing people to carry guns in the sporting events, classrooms or a board meeting.”
Walter Tribley, president of Northern Wyoming Community College District, said the issue of whether to allow persons to carry in such areas might be best left up to local decision-makers.
“I, personally, would like to see the legislation amended to allow local college boards to determine their own rules and guidelines,” Tribley said. “Every campus is different and has its own unique safety challenges to consider.”
Tribley added that a local body, like the college’s board of trustees, might be better able to recognize the complex nature of a particular area, especially areas like Sheridan College that includes residence halls and is located in the heart of great hunting areas and traditions.
“The unique nature of our learning and living environments, combined with a high prevalence of firearms, does pose added risks,” he said. “We have everything from heated, contested athletic events to employee and student disagreements. Responsible legislation considers all these things.”
No matter the outcome of any one bill, however, Tribley said the college will continue to prioritize safety on its campuses and continue to make “smart, measured changes” when needed and appropriate.
“Again, my hope is that our legislators take their responsibility seriously when considering the unique environments of our college campuses,” he added.
Meanwhile, Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson said the repeal of gun-free zones will, if passed, have little impact on how his deputies might approach situations at events, such as high school athletic contests or local governmental board meetings.
“It doesn’t change how we interact with people,” Thompson said. “The truth of the matter is our officers treat everyone like they might be carrying a weapon.”
According to the sheriff, when an officer is confronted with a situation where a private citizen might be legally carrying a firearm and involved in a crisis situation, the individual is encouraged to follow the direction of the officer to avoid the potential of harming others or themselves.
“The best thing they can do is move slowly and obey the commands of the officer,” Thompson said.
And, no matter the fate of the legislation, the sheriff said he tries to recognize both sides of the issue.
“I personally feel the more people that can carry a weapon, who know what to do when properly armed, the safer society is overall,” Thompson said. “I also understand that doesn’t make other people feel safe.
“Thankfully, we live in a great area,” he added.