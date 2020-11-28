SHERIDAN — The Cloud Peak Precision Rifle Shooters “November to Remember” eight-stage precision rifle match was held Nov. 21 at the newly renovated Sheridan County Sportsmen’s Association long range rifle range on Keystone Road.
Approximately 60 shooters entered the match and shot from different positions, including prone and standing at various ranges. Several different challenges were presented, including a suspended platform that moved with the shooter, and a wall that the shooter had to partially climb to shoot over the top.
Each stage required multiple precision shots that had to be made successfully under time constraints.
Phillip Velayo earned the top score for the day with 125 match points. Richard Nethery earned second (115 points), followed by Mike Nguyen (113) and Brent Wood (113), and Peter Angelos (103.5).