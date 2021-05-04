SHERIDAN — The home of the Normative Services Academy, Inc., a 227-acre site about 4 miles west of downtown Sheridan on Big Goose Road, could soon be up for sale.
The juvenile facility, which includes its own football field, was operated by the Alabama-based Sequel Youth and Family Services and housed about 80 students but closed March 22.
The closure occurred several months after California officials announced it would be removing all of their students from Sequel facilities throughout the U.S. At that time, about a quarter of the students at NSI were from California, with a majority of the students coming from Montana.
The loss of revenue from California ending its relationship with Sequel served as a “death knell” for the Sheridan facility, according to local NSI officials.
Without Sequel or another service provider reopening the academy, there could soon be a for sale sign posted at the entrance at 5 Lane Lane.
“We just owned the property,” said Sheridan resident and former county commissioner Bob Rolston, a member of NSI’s board of directors. “Sequel was the service provider.
“Unless someone else buys it and decides to open it again, this board won’t be pursuing that,” he added. “The present board doesn’t have the desire or passion to do so.”
And, the NSI board isn’t necessarily waiting to see if another service provider is interested in doing just that.
“We’re working with a realtor,” Rolston said. “We’ve got it up for sale.”
Well, it’s almost up for sale.
Joe Steger, a sales associate with Century 27 BHJ Realty, Inc., in Sheridan, said the details concerning the potential sale of the property are still being worked out and that a price has not yet been set.
Rolston said the various buildings on the property have been emptied and the staff, which had numbered as high as 90, is now at only two.
“One is doing some bookkeeping,” he said. “The other is maintenance.”
The property includes five resident halls, a barn and another building used for medical care, as well as six houses.
“We’re having a building inspector look at all the buildings,” Rolston said. “It’s a hell of a lot of work.”