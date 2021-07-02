SHERIDAN — Normative Services Academy, Inc., officials could soon consider whether to accept offers to sell the 227-acre site of the former juvenile facility.
NSI officials, along with its representatives from the Sheridan-based Century 21 BHJ Realty, Inc., put the property up for sale at the beginning of June with an asking price of $7.2 million.
At the time, Joe Steger, a sales associate with Century 21 BHJ Realty, said a date of June 25 had been set before he and NSI officials would look at any offers on the property, allowing the market to develop and any interested parties to evaluate the site.
The property was the site of a juvenile facility operated by the Alabama-based Sequel Youth and Family Services and housed about 80 students until it was closed March 22.
The closure occurred several months after California officials announced it would be removing all of its students from Sequel facilities throughout the U.S. At that time, about a quarter of the students at NSI were from California, with a majority of the students coming from Montana.
The loss of revenue from California ending its relationship with Sequel served as a death knell for the Sheridan facility, according to local NSI officials.
In the listing, the description of the site located west of downtown Sheridan on Big Goose Road is divided into four different areas, including:
- “The Meadows,” a cluster of six homes built to house staff members located on 18 acres;
- “The Ranch,” 135 acres along the foothills of the Bighorn Mountains and the Big Goose Creek;
- “The Campus,” a 45-acre area that includes an office building, seven dormitory dwellings with classroom wings, shop buildings and medical center, as well as a football field with track and seating; and
- “The Creekside Home,” a 29-acre parcel that is currently a hay meadow with a storage shed and one small home.
While stating NSI had received multiple offers on the property, NSI board member Bob Rolston of Sheridan said late Thursday no decision had yet been made on whether to accept any one proposal.
“We haven’t had time to sit down and talk about it,” Rolston said. “The realtor is working diligently on this.
“That’s a lot of space,” he added. “It’s pretty complex. That’s not an easy real estate transaction with all the moving parts.”
According to Rolston, the NSI board members could receive an update on the potential sale either Friday or early next week.