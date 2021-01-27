SHERIDAN — Normative Services Academy, Inc. will close its doors March 22 “after an evaluation of viability of the Normative Services program,” according to a press release sent Wednesday morning by NSI Executive Director Clayton Carr.
“Over the next two months, we will be working collaboratively with families, state agencies and case workers to transfer our students to appropriate programs with the therapeutic supports necessary for them to be successful,” the press release said. “During that time, we will maintain all regulations and staffing ratios.”
The state of California announced late last year it was removing all of its students from NSI parent company Sequel Youth Services facilities throughout the U.S.
“California vowed last week to bring home all its children living in out-of-state treatment centers,” Curtis Gilbert with American Public Media reported Dec. 14, 2020. “State officials said they decided to review their use of those centers following the death of Cornelius Fredrick Jr. The 16-year-old Michigan boy died in May after he was held down by staff at Sequel’s Lakeside Academy in Kalamazoo, Michigan.”
In August 2019, former NSI Director Gary Flohr reported one-fourth of the 80 students residing at NSI were from California, while the majority came from Montana (54 students).
When asked to provide more updated numbers, Carr declined to comment.
“With all due respect, The Sheridan Press has never really been respectful, so that’s all I’m going to say,” Carr told The Sheridan Press Wednesday morning, declining to answer further questions and referring The Press to a press release sent Wednesday at 8:13 a.m.
“The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority, and we will work to minimize any interruptions to their continuity of care,” the press release stated. “This action is being done proactively and is not in anyway related to any issues or concerns with the care and high quality services provided by Normative Services.”
California Legislative Budget Committee agreed to a one-time allocation of $5.2 million for the California Department of Social Services and an additional $2.9 million for the Department of Developmental Services to return foster youth from out-of-state facilities, according to a Jan. 14 article by Joaquin Palomino, Cynthia Dizikes and Sara Tianojan of the San Francisco Chronicle. The funds are intended to be used to quarantine children upon their return into California, help secure homes and treatment plans and aid youth with developmental disabilities.
In addition to those funds, the Chronicle reported, California Gov. Gavin Newsom requested an additional $5.8 million from the Legislature for the returning youth, 131 in total for the state of California. The deadline to return the children to California passed Jan. 23, with 64 youths remaining in out-of-state facilities, according to the Chronicle.
NSI started operation under Sequel Youth Services in 2003 following the sale by Julia and Ray George.
In addition to financial burdens, the school remained troublesome to local law enforcement, who answered multiple calls for service at the school, some of them involving serious crimes like automobile theft and assault.
Runaways also vexed neighbors to the facility, who expressed public frustration, thus resulting in response and a public meeting held by NSI administration. Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office officials offered to station a school resource officer on campus at one point to help but rescinded the offer due to a lack of response from NSI administration and loss of funding.
NSI employs more than 90 full-time staff, according to the press release.
“Our leadership team will work with each staff member to provide various employee assistance initiatives, including internal and external job placement, resume review, stress management and resilience support,” the press release stated.