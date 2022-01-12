SHERIDAN — Navajo Transition Energy Company, owner of Spring Creek mine north of Sheridan in Montana, will be under new leadership following the resignation of NTEC CEO Clark Mosely, according to a report from the Billings Gazette Tuesday. Source New Mexico broke the news Monday of Mosely’s resignation.
Source New Mexico attributed Mosely’s resignation to a formal letter Mosely submitted to Navajo President Jonathan Nez Jan. 7, The Billings Gazette reported.
NTEC bought Spring Creek Mine from Cloud Peak Energy Inc. in 2019. The mine suffered shut downs shortly following the acquisition of the mine in October 2019, in which a majority of workers at the time resided in Sheridan, due to disputes with NTEC leadership and Montana Department of Environmental Quality regarding sovereign immunity.
The mine currently remains operational.