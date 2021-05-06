SHERIDAN — The experience each individual has in the nursing profession, while based on the principles of helping people and making them feel better, varies at each facility or location.
In Sheridan alone, nursing ranges from students learning the basics and certified nursing assistants starting out at long-term care facilities to combat veterans transferring their skills as a civilian nurse at a Veterans Affairs facility or a longtime nurse applying skills at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.
Each experience varies, but all hold true to one similarity — nurses do whatever it takes to help people. And in the last year, those in positions ranging from leadership to entry-level jobs, all shared the experience of battling the largest wave of illness in this century — COVID-19.
Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s Liz Draznin moved here with her husband and several children from California right as the pandemic was taking shape in Wyoming.
Draznin appreciated the change of pace and personality Wyoming presented to her and her family — no traffic jams on the way to work and people waving hello and using common manners like please and thank you. Her time working alongside sick patients in the intensive care unit, especially, proved to Draznin that Sheridan’s health care workforce rose well above California’s in kindness and care for one another.
“There’s just a level of personal investment in the patients that I haven’t experienced at all before, so that’s really been a blessing,” Draznin said. “And the team communicates really well.”
Carol Fields, a registered nurse at the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System, works nights and appreciates the autonomy it provides in working with patients and select doctors swinging the night shift. The caliber of working as a nurse during a pandemic heightened greatly when Fields was approved to deploy to Arizona in a hospital near a reservation providing aid to a much larger number of people sick with the coronavirus.
Fields deployed with other VA nurses throughout the nation to the Arizona area to relieve nurses in the area she described as “tired,” having pulled several shifts in a row with little to no rest in between. During a two-week stint in July 2020, Fields felt that fatigue but didn’t stop to think about it for too long. Instead, she pushed ahead and responded to the call.
“You just do it,” Fields said. “You have marks on your face pretty much all the time from your N-95 masks or a mark on your forehead from your face mask. You just get used to it, like everybody’s getting used to masks. It was busy, and a lot of sick people.”
Having served the deployment in a private hospital, Fields returned to the Sheridan VA relieved at the organized systems in place, especially the charting. She had hoped to deploy again, but could not because of the need to serve patients locally during low staffing spurts in the height of the pandemic in Sheridan County.
Her supervisor and manager of the medical surgical and urgent care units at the Sheridan VA registered nurse Wendy Trafelet, remained in Sheridan for the duration of the lockdown, serving as many patients as staff could through telehealth. From a leadership perspective, scheduling became a large issue, and Trafelet had to bear the task of telling weary medical staff members their vacations were canceled or postponed or shifts had to be extended or doubled as staffing struggled to maintain an adequate number. During normal times, Trafelet arrives to work an hour early to check on her night shift, which Fields said she appreciates.
Trafelet said she remains grateful the Sheridan VA hasn’t experienced the surge staff prepared for and, as the VA begins to open its doors to more in-person patient care, COVID-19 or critical care patients remain low. The swift response to the pandemic prepared her to handle anything similar — although hopefully she won’t have to — in the future.
“I’m better prepared for — I don’t want to say next time, I hope there never is a next time,” Trafelet said. “I think we’re lucky in the fact we didn’t quite have the surge that we anticipated we were going to have...Are we prepared if we ever have (a surge)? Definitely.”
Sheridan VA night nurse at Mountain View Living Center Erik Wesolowski, and former SMH nurse, answered a call he felt to help others through the nursing profession after considering becoming a Chicago firefighter like his father. After changing career paths following training as an emergency medical technician in the city, Wesolowski felt a further calling from SMH to serve veterans specifically, having been surrounded by veteran family members and wanting to give back in some way.
The switch from SMH to the Sheridan VA moved Wesolowski from offensive work in the ICU to defensive work in the long-stay care center on the VA campus. Regardless of where he serves as a nurse, he said he considers it a selfish desire to help others, as he gains pride in his abilities to assist patients.
“I consider myself greedy when it comes to self-gratification,” Wesolowski said. “I love getting that reward. It makes me feel better about what I do. It’s like a water wheel that just keeps on going.”
Nurses, wherever they end up choosing to work, find dedication to their jobs as a connecting point.
“Our nursing is the backbone of our hospital, and they’re so often underappreciated that I think it’s so great they’re doing things to reach out and acknowledge them,” Cherish Thompson said of the Sheridan VA nursing staff and specific recognition efforts nationally for the group of health care workers.