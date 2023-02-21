SHERIDAN — From nursing student to barista, new Sheridan Daily Grind owner Alexis Bernard has embarked upon a fresh, unexpected life path in the community.
Bernard has lived in Sheridan County her entire life and aimed to be a nursing student. She took several dual enrollment classes throughout high school to reach her goal; however, the plan went astray and now she is a proud owner of Sheridan Daily Grind.
“The Daily Grind is just a big game-changer for me,” Bernard said. “I knew that I always wanted a job to help people but I did not expect this coming out of high school.”
Bernard purchased the business in September 2022.
“It has become a process,” Bernard said since purchasing the business. “The first thing we did was get a new paint job outside. We also revamped our menu. We first added these bars from a lady down in New Mexico. They are plant-based and gluten free and have a lot of protein in them. Other than that, we are keeping everything mostly the same, just changing the way our business looks and acts.”
Bernard also aims to keep customer relations positive by employing as many upbeat individuals as possible. Like many businesses, Bernard has struggled finding and training staff.
“We are not your average coffee shop,” Bernard said. “We take care of our customers and we can tell if they are having a bad day. Our job is to put a smile on your face once you leave.”
New employee Kenzie Jensen has found a family with the Sheridan Daily Grind. Since being hired by Bernard, Jensen has enjoyed working in the kiosk. This is Jensen’s first job and it has shown her the positive nature of the workforce.
“All the employees are super close,” Jensen said. “Since we are working very close to each other, we have to build strong relationships. Alexis is also very easy to work with and work for.”
Regular customer Kelly Thornton said she enjoys the relationship between the baristas and customers.
“They will pick you up if you have a bad day,” Thornton said. “They try so hard to make every encounter pleasant and happy for the customer. They have 100% become a part of my life.”
Thornton said she visits the Sheridan Daily Grind a few times a week since she believes it’s important to keep small businesses alive.
Looking toward the future, Bernard hopes to expand the business and affect the community in a positive way. While her original career path would have included helping people by providing health care, Bernard said she has found a new way to help others in running the coffee kiosk.
“As a barista, I have become people’s therapists in a way,” Bernard. “I hope to keep those relationships strong and grow the business over time.”
Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.