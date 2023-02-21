SHERIDAN — From nursing student to barista, new Sheridan Daily Grind owner Alexis Bernard has embarked upon a fresh, unexpected life path in the community. 

Bernard has lived in Sheridan County her entire life and aimed to be a nursing student. She took several dual enrollment classes throughout high school to reach her goal; however, the plan went astray and now she is a proud owner of Sheridan Daily Grind. 

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

Tags

Recommended for you