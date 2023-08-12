SHERIDAN — While each Sheridan County high school administrative staff takes a different approach to scheduling elective courses, they share a common goal of seeking to nurture students’ passions and career interests.

Tongue River High School Principal Colby Lynch said students are surveyed at the end of each year to gauge their interests. The results of this annual survey help TRHS to build each year’s schedule directly around the interests of the students. Lynch said this approach helps to maintain a variety of elective offerings so students aren’t always taking the same classes year by year.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

Tags

Recommended for you