SHERIDAN — While each Sheridan County high school administrative staff takes a different approach to scheduling elective courses, they share a common goal of seeking to nurture students’ passions and career interests.
Tongue River High School Principal Colby Lynch said students are surveyed at the end of each year to gauge their interests. The results of this annual survey help TRHS to build each year’s schedule directly around the interests of the students. Lynch said this approach helps to maintain a variety of elective offerings so students aren’t always taking the same classes year by year.
“The purpose of high school is to prepare students to succeed in their college careers and [contribute as citizens], so the elective offerings are hugely important in terms of exposing them to lots of different things. That’s what we want high school to be about,” Lynch said. “We want them to try lots of different things, in the classroom, in our sports, in our activities, and we want them to start to learn about what they like and what they don’t like and what their interests and passions may be moving forward after high school. Electives are hugely important and they add to that whole child learning experience that we want high school to be about for our students.”
Big Horn High School Principal Al Sparkman said the process of selecting what elective classes will be available in a given year hinges off of a plan called ‘Point B.’ Point B is the first step a student will take the morning after graduation, whether a direct move into the workforce, enlistment in the military, enrollment in higher education or anything else.
Point B is discussed individually with students and their counselor to help students make informed decisions on what class choices could be conducive to their Point B. Sparkman said the electives currently offered at BHHS are ones most often chosen by students that will best support their future Point B.
“I think anytime you can facilitate students making informed decisions about their future it is encouraging for our communities. The electives courses students choose to take in high school will directly impact their knowledge and skills acquisitions that will impact their quality of life post high school,” Sparkman said. “Whether it positively affects the vacations they elect to take, the hobbies they maintain or the careers they choose that will support healthy families, electives play an integral role in building the whole student.”
Because Sheridan College is just a short walk away from John C. Schiffer Collaborative High School, Schiffer Principal Mike Swan said students are encouraged to apply for dual enrollment courses related to their interests.
Swan said Schiffer collaborates with Sheridan High School to provide students the opportunity to participate in traditional elective classes. While Schiffer does offer art classes, business classes, physical education classes and more, students who are interested in band or welding may do so through SHS.
Swan said Schiffer students are given a variety of elective classes to participate in each year.
“We set that schedule in the spring based on what’s been offered in the past and continue to provide a variety of courses for students. For example, if they had studio art in the spring, then maybe we’ll put ceramics in the fall,” Swan said. “They get an opportunity to take new or different classes and then we set that schedule based on all of the students’ needs.”
A common theme between TRHS, BHHS and Schiffer is having to operate within the constraints of a smaller staff and budget than a bigger school might. Even so, staff and administration do what they can to provide the best possible experience for students, Sparkman said.
“We are blessed at Big Horn High School to have awesome teachers, including all of our electives teachers. Popularity of selections will ebb and flow based upon Point B interests on a yearly basis, but students will consistently inform us that they wish we could somehow afford them more access to the offerings we have,” Sparkman said. “Unfortunately, there are only so many periods during the day that we can offer courses.”
Lynch said he would like to see TRHS incorporate elective classes in the future that teach students about common local industries, like welding and machining. With the budget and staff TRHS currently has to work with, Lynch said he is always seeking opportunities for students to learn directly from field professionals or engage in dual enrollment at SC.
“We’re always looking to expand offerings for kids within the confines of budget and personnel, but I think many of us share an interest to offer more machining-type learning experiences for kids,” Lynch said. “We’re always looking to try and get our kids out of the school and onto the job site or Sheridan College or whatever it might be. We’re trying to expose them to a lot and hope that we can coach them on an interest or a passion that they then pursue post-high school.”
Swan said Schiffer students have shown similar interest in machining and welding as well as culinary classes, all three being courses Swan would like to see made available at Schiffer in the future. By tapping into students’ interests and career goals, Swan said elective classes provide an outlet for students to learn about their passions and express creativity.
“Electives are every bit as important as core classes,” Swan said. “It’s just part of providing a well-rounded education for students.”
