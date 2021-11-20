SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will present San Diego Ballet in "The Nutcracker" on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m.
The holiday classic features the critically acclaimed San Diego Ballet alongside more than 50 local dancers on the WYO stage.
SDB presents an annual concert season of classical and contemporary dance to its diverse audience, secures touring engagements to present SDB original repertoire and provides arts education in the community through outreach programs and scholarships. San Diego Ballet's mission is to excite, enrich and entertain its diverse audience through an imaginative presentation of classical and contemporary dance.
Masks are requested when attending events at the WYO Theater.
Tickets cost $42 for adults, $38 for seniors and military, $20 for students and $15 for those age 12 and younger.
Tickets are available through wyotheater.com, by phone at 307-672-9084 or at the box office, located at 42 N. Main St.