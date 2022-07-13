SHERIDAN — The Northern Wyoming Community College District board detailed the financial situation going into the new fiscal year as well as new community interest classes that will be offered.
Vice President of Administrative Services and Chief Financial Officer Craig Achord said the expected revenue has been broken down into five different categories, with the bulk — $19.8 million — coming from state appropriations. Other funding sources will include Board of Cooperative Higher Education Services, local appropriations, and tuition and fees.
This budget reflects a $600,000 surplus and a 15.5% increase in Sheridan County assessed valuation.
With the surplus, the district plans to make a bond payment at the end of the fiscal year on its Series 2018 Bond.
The budget also reflects some pay increases. For non-faculty staff members, the district plans to increase salaries by 4%. Out of all the expenditures accounted for, 63% comes from salaries and 37% comes from operating expenses.
The community interest classes, since their first arrival, “are really taking off,” NWCCD President Walt Tribley said.
Some of the classes include fly fishing, sign language and gunsmithing, among many others.
The board will also provide the Tongue River Valley the opportunity to take math and English classes in the evenings.
The board is currently working with Gillette College to clear up issues in regards to staffing and how those employees will be transferred to Gillette College’s payroll. Staffing is one of several issues leadership from both Gillette and Sheridan are working through as they continue the separation process.