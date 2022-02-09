SHERIDAN — Trustees for the Northern Wyoming Community College District approved 10 new academic programs during a special meeting of the board Tuesday.
The programs are in the areas of advanced manufacturing, hospitality and tourism, software development and business. Approval by the NWCCD board is a required step in the process of offering new certificates or degrees, NWCCD President Walt Tribley said. The final step will be approval by the Wyoming Community College Commission during its meeting Feb. 25.
“I am proud of the opportunities that these programs represent,” Tribley said. “Each of these credentials provide students with employable skills in the workplace as well as options to continue on by earning additional degrees, with us or at a four-year college or university.”
Programs under development by NWCCD must undergo a rigorous process, according to Estella Castillo-Garrison, NWCCD vice president of academic affairs. These programs not only meet local and regional needs, they also meet the diversity and economic objectives for both Wyoming’s Economically Needed Diversity Options for Wyoming (ENDOW) and Wyoming Innovation Partnership (WIP) initiatives, programs supported by the Wyoming Governor’s Office, college officials said.
The approved programs include:
Manufacturing
• Advanced Materials Manufacturing Associate of Applied Science
• Manufacturing Composites Technology Certificate
Hospitality and Tourism
• Agritourism Certificate
• Culinary Art and Hospitality Foundations Certificate
• Event Planning Certificate
• Hospitality and Tourism Leadership Certificate
• Hospitality Tourism Associate of Applied Science
Business and computers
• Entrepreneurship Certificate
• Graphic Design Certificate
• Software Development Associate of Science