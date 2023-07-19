SHERIDAN — The Northern Wyoming Community College District board approved a budget Tuesday that includes significant raises for faculty, and discussed whether the district’s separation from Gillette College will affect Sheridan College’s accreditation assurance.
Raises
The NWCCD’s $32.8 million operating budget for fiscal year 2024 includes a 5% increase to the full-time faculty pay scale. All other employees earning less than $100,000 per year will also receive a 5% increase. Those earning more than $100,000 per year will receive a 4% raise, and part-time faculty will be paid at the rate of $1,000 per credit. NWCCD President Walt Tribley will receive a 2% pay increase.
At the district’s meeting Tuesday, Tribley noted staff salaries have continued to increase over the past five years. The lowest portion of the faculty pay scale has increased by 30% since 2018, while the highest portion has increased by 27% in that same time frame.
Board Chair Debra Wendtland praised the changes, especially considering some of the major challenges Sheridan College staff and students have navigated over the past few years.
“Since 2020 … we have dealt with the shock of COVID-19 and the shutdown. We’ve dealt with the loss of Gillette College, and we’ve asked [Sheridan College] and our community to endure the removal of all sports except for rodeo,” Wendtland said. “So we’ve focused on the most economical, responsible thing we can do to continue to support education as our number one priority, and support our faculty, employees and students as well.”
Around 52% of the approved budget will be spent on salaries and benefits, while the other 48% will be spent on operating expenses. The district receives around $20 million from state appropriations, which make up the largest portion of its revenue.
NWCCD separation from Gillette College
Tribley said Gillette College has submitted an application to the Higher Learning Commission to become eligible for review for accreditation. Tribley said he believes it would be reasonable for Gillette College to achieve accreditation and become fully separated from the NWCCD in the next two or three years. Gillette College plans to initially offer 26 academic programs, but must receive accreditation from the HLC first before applying for discipline-specific accreditations. In comparison, Sheridan College offers more than 50 academic programs to students.
Sheridan College HLC assurance process
Vice President of Academic Affairs Estella Castillo-Garrison said Sheridan College is about halfway through its 10-year accreditation period. Therefore, the college is submitting an assurance to the HLC to demonstrate its compliance with accreditation policies. Tribley said the separation from Gillette College will likely be a topic of fiscal concern for the HLC, but he feels strongly optimistic about this year’s budget, as well as the board’s major efforts to cut costs and drive revenue for Sheridan College. He also noted the college passed its 2019 accreditation reaffirmation with flying colors.
Other business:
• Cindy Kremers, chair of the Johnson County Advisory Board, said 168 Johnson County high school students participated in the NWCCD’s dual or concurrent enrollment programs during the 2022-2023 school year. Kremers said the programs give students good exposure to college-level classes and allow them to get a head start on their future degree.