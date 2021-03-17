SHERIDAN — It’s over. The Northern Wyoming Community College District Board of Trustees followed a recommendation by administrators Tuesday and voted to end the district’s state of financial exigency.
The move was unanimously approved at the board’s regular monthly meeting in Sheridan.
As they did last night, board members followed the recommendation of NWCCD President Walter Tribley and voted to declare a state of financial exigency in June 2020.
The action was reportedly taken to help resolve a budget crisis that college officials stated was a result of a drop in enrollment due to the COVID-19 pandemic and funding cuts at the state level.
A month later the board approved a budget plan that included a more than $4 million decrease in expenses.
That included a reduction of 16 staff positions, as well as cutting most of the district’s athletic programs. District officials are also planning on additional savings as a result of an early retirement incentive program offered last July. A total of 22 employees have reportedly opted to take advantage of the program. But, on Tuesday, Tribley said the district was now in a much stronger position financially overall.
“We shouldn’t stay in this,” he said. “It’s not fully accurate.
“We’re in a condition now where we can adopt a fully balanced budget.”
Tribley added that, if the college stayed in a state of financial exigency long term, it could actually have a negative impact, such as on program accreditation.
Board members agreed.
Trustee Tracy Swanson also questioned how long it would take for the district to rid itself of the emergency status.
“As soon as you decide,” Tribley said. “Tomorrow, I’ll be sending a letter to the president of the Higher Learning Commission.”
Still, challenges remain. Tribley said state lawmakers still have yet to find a “stable source” of funding for institutions like NWCCD, with the Wyoming Legislature looking at budget plans that could cut revenue to the district by $1.07 million annually.
“In the future, we could see a steady decline in resources,” he added.