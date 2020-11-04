SHERIDAN — The board of trustees for Northern Wyoming Community College District will have new members in coming months, as Tracy Swanson and Erin Kilbride join the ranks.
Four seats on the board were on the ballot this fall. Kilbride and Swanson joined incumbents Debra Wendtland and Gary Koltiska in earning the most votes among the six candidates who sought the seats.
Kilbride currently serves as executive director of Tongue River Valley Community Center and has served on various boards around the county over the last 13 years.
“I am very excited about the opportunity to serve on the Northern Wyoming Community College board,” Kilbride said. “It was a close race. I am honored to serve with a great trustee team, great staff and great students. Thanks to everyone for their vote of confidence. I am ready to serve.”
Kilbride has said she believes in a culture of inclusion, kindness, hard work and respect and indicated she plans to support a positive culture built on serving and educating students.
Swanson is senior vice president, branch manager and financial advisor with DA Davidson in Sheridan.
All four board members elected Tuesday said the district’s biggest challenge will be the budget cuts that have already taken place and the additional cuts that may come from the state.
Earlier this year, NWCCD made cuts totaling $4.2 million. Those reductions included eliminating 16 positions across the district along with the bulk of the athletic program, the campus police department and a couple of academic programs.