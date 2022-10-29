SHERIDAN — In the coming weeks, six candidates will vie for seats on the Northern Wyoming Community College District Board of Trustees.
Those candidates include Chuck Holloway, Julie Gerlach, Bob Leibrich, Judy McDowell, Ward Cotton and Elaine Olafson Henry (Garber). Leibrich is the only incumbent among the candidates.
Voters will have the chance to choose three from among the six to serve on the college district board for four-year terms.
The Sheridan Press asked each candidate to provide information and responses to questions relevant to the NWCCD board. Those responses will be published between Oct. 28-30 and have been minimally edited for grammar and space.
For years, the Wyoming Legislature and educators have discussed the funding model for the state’s public schools and community colleges. What role can NWCCD board members play in that conversation and in finding solutions to the education funding issues Wyoming faces?
Cotton: The board should take a stand that represents the community.
Gerlach: Maintain an open and consistent dialogue with other community colleges. Maintain dialogue with legislators relative to needs. I believe that in recent years, large capital construction projects for public schools and colleges were undertaken without long-term consideration of operation and maintenance/upgrade costs that would be routinely required. As a consultant to the western states energy and extractives industries, I absolutely know we will not have that option in the immediate future. While we can hope for and identify possible additional revenue sources and lobby our state government, we will also need to live within a tighter budget than we have seen for about three decades.
Henry: We can certainly elect pro-education legislators, for a start. Several years ago, former UW President Laurie Nichols came to Sheridan College to speak. She mentioned that 40–60% of UW incoming students need to take either remedial English or remedial Math. (This is close to the national average, so we are not alone.) At both the public school and the community college level, I am concerned with seamless transfer either from a secondary school to a community college, from a community college to a university or to the workplace. As a community college district, we can be proactive and follow up with UW and with the hiring businesses to find out if our students are adequately prepared with the proper skills or for the next level of coursework. Public schools can do the same, and self-assessment is always a constructive tool for improvement. Legislators want us to show results.
Holloway: We, as a board, need to let our elected officials know the vital role our community colleges play in Wyoming’s economic well being. The funding model is horribly convoluted and we need a more straight forward model.
Leibrich: We receive over 60% of our revenues from the state of Wyoming. Community colleges have experienced declining state support over the past decade. We need to be active in maintaining and where possible work with our legislators to find solutions. We can’t afford to see state support to continue to decline as we receive one of the lowest amounts of local support for community colleges in Wyoming.
McDowell: The funding model for community colleges in Wyoming has provided over 50% of the funding that the college receives. One of the drawbacks to the current model is not knowing exactly how much the college will get each year. I would like to see a stable and consistent source of funding in place. Consistency makes it easier to plan for continued growth. Clear and open communication with the state and our community is critical for this to happen.
If cuts are required in the future to Wyoming’s community college system or at NWCCD in particular, where would you trim NWCCD’s budget to achieve those budget reductions?
Cotton: Student programs that promote jobs and careers have to have the first place in funding allotments.
Gerlach: The last thing I would trim would be educational curriculum that has been in place for a number of years and functioning well. Recruiting and maintaining the best instructors for these courses is also critical. I believe that we may not be able to return to all of the programs and activities that were funded and readily available prior to the last round of budget cuts but rebuilding some semblance of those programs is potentially viable but will probably be a slow process that doesn’t necessarily look like what the college had built over the last 50 years.
Henry: As of this writing, the financial picture at NWCCD is sound and that is due to the conservative fiscal management of President Tribley and the board of trustees. There may be budget issues in the future, as outlined above, but the college is lean now. If there is to be a fiscal crunch in the future, then it may mean cutting additional programs, in addition to a concerted effort to recruit students. There is almost certainly a population of non-traditional students (25 years and older) in Sheridan and Johnson County who want to come back to school and fulfill educational goals. I finished my bachelor’s degree at UW at the age of 46. It is never too late to learn and to achieve long-term goals. We can campaign to make that possible for our residents.
Holloway: I believe in a serious cost/benefit analysis. We need to keep the student’s success as our goal but everyone must be willing to tighten their belts.
Leibrich: Two years ago we faced this agony. Decisions were made to protect as many academic programs as we could. Today, our financial situation is significantly stronger as a result of those decisions. We don’t look forward to these challenges but the college administrators and board have proven we are capable of making the tough decisions while maintaining strong academic programs and staffing that are highly regarded for the commitment to academic excellence.
McDowell: I believe that Sheridan College has made substantial efforts to trim their budget. Yes, there is usually room to do more but I would not want this to affect the success of our students. I am reluctant to suggest places in which to make cuts without having a complete understanding of the budgetary requirements for operation of the college.