SHERIDAN — Individuals seeking election to the Northern Wyoming Community College District Board of Trustees covered the gamut of target age groups when discussing a vision for education in the community.
NWCCD, they said, can and does already play a role in developing educational opportunities across all age levels, from early childhood education to continuing education, as a way to better the local economy.
Erin Kilbride, one of six candidates seeking to fill four seats on the board, said she believes education should be available to everyone.
“Education should provide life-long learning opportunities that will support the community workforce needs,” Kilbride said. “I view education (attaining an industry credential or post-secondary degree) as the opportunity to increase employment opportunities, increase earning power, and increase a sense of community. Education leads to economic growth and stability, which in turn increases productivity and average income and decreases unemployment.”
Deb Wendtland, an incumbent seeking re-election, agreed but added that she hopes to see a K-12 system that equips students with the tools to choose their next step and instills a love of learning that can enrich their lives moving forward.
She’d also like to see the community college fully meet the needs of those desiring to learn and prepare them for the workforce, additional higher education and life more generally. In addition, her vision for education in the community includes the community college serving as an engine for economic development.
For Tracy Swanson, a senior vice president, financial advisor and branch manager for DA Davidson, that means having as many people as possible continue their education. This, he said, will help attract businesses to the area.
For Walt Wragge, another incumbent seeking re-election, the college needs to provide the basics of education for all, but also reach beyond the basics, allowing opportunities for individuals to “retool” for a different career path or expand their knowledge or skills in an area in which they already have experience.
“It is our vision that we will become the premiere higher education institution in our region providing all students with a diverse range of experiences that will provide the workforce to drive our economy and quality of life,” Wragge said.
For Richard “Bubba” Hall, the vision of education in the community is largely already in place. The district serves most students in the educational pipeline in Sheridan County, whether through dual/concurrent enrollment, as preparation to continue on to a four-year school or through applied sciences programs like nursing, dental hygiene or workforce programs.
“Our colleges do a good job of offering these opportunities to a multitude of students and serving them well,” Hall said.
Hall added, though, that more flexibility, quick response to workforce needs and expanded offerings in manufacturing, computer technology and business/service industries should be considered as the future of Wyoming’s workforce.
Incumbent Gary Koltiska, also seeking re-election, did not respond to requests for comment.
All six candidates will be on the ballot, but just four will keep or earn a spot on the Northern Wyoming Community College District’s Board of Trustees for a four-year term.