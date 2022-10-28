10-20-20 sheridan college stock 9web.jpg

Sheridan College’s Whitney Academic Center, pictured Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, is used for many purposes.

SHERIDAN — In the coming weeks, six candidates will vie for seats on the Northern Wyoming Community College District Board of Trustees.

Those candidates include Chuck Holloway, Julie Gerlach, Bob Leibrich, Judy McDowell, Ward Cotton and Elaine Olafson Henry (Garber). Leibrich is the only incumbent among the candidates.

Tags

