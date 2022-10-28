SHERIDAN — In the coming weeks, six candidates will vie for seats on the Northern Wyoming Community College District Board of Trustees.
Those candidates include Chuck Holloway, Julie Gerlach, Bob Leibrich, Judy McDowell, Ward Cotton and Elaine Olafson Henry (Garber). Leibrich is the only incumbent among the candidates.
Voters will have the chance to choose three from among the six to serve on the college district board for four-year terms.
The Sheridan Press asked each candidate to provide information and responses to questions relevant to the NWCCD board. Those responses will be published between Oct. 28-30 and have been minimally edited for grammar, style and space.
Attempts to reach Cotton for responses were unsuccessful.
Julie Gerlach, 65
Employment: Water and Environmental Technologies, Inc. (formerly Aqua Terra Consultants)
Highest level of education achieved: Bachelor’s of Applied Science in industrial and engineering management
Elaine Olafson Henry (Garber), age not provided
Employment: Retired
Highest level of education achieved: Master of Arts in English, Master of Fine Arts – Art
Chuck Holloway, 62
Employment: Retired
Highest level of education achieved: Agricultural specialist, UCD; Masters curriculum and instruction, University of Wyoming
Robert (Bob) Leibrich, 64
Employment: Wealth advisor, First Interstate Bank
Highest level of education achieved: Master of Business Administration, certified public accountant/personal financial specialist, certified financial planner
Judith (Judy) McDowell, no age provided
Employment: Retired nurse practitioner/educator
Highest level of education achieved: Master’s degree in nursing education and a post-master’s certificate as a nurse practitioner
Why did you decide to run for a seat on the NWCCD board?
Gerlach: I believe challenges faced by the college in the next few years will be served best by a hard-working board of trustees, willing to listen and work with each other as well as other community colleges and the University of Wyoming. Our family directly benefited from advanced courses at Sheridan college. Our daughters attended Sheridan College in preparation for a larger and more expensive four-year college. The class credits provided at NWCCD were extremely cost effective. I attended classes at the college seeking to expand and refresh work and business skills when my husband wanted to start a business. From a cost/benefit perspective we all got a lot of bang for our buck. I have three grandchildren who may want to attend NWCCD. I believe it is critical to retain the high-quality instructors and accreditation built so carefully over the past 70 years. Sheridan is one of only seven communities in Wyoming to offer K-14 education. I feel that this is a huge privilege but believe there are some tough challenges ahead and believe that I would be an effective and hard-working board member, moving over or around the hurdles obviously faced by all community colleges in Wyoming given state budget cuts in recent years, but focused on the next 50 years.
Henry: I am a lifelong learner interested in quality education, whether for those pursuing occupational goals or for transfer to the university level. With experience at the university level as a faculty member and as an administrator, I feel uniquely qualified to contribute positively to the decision making of the board of trustees.
Holloway: I retired from Sheridan College in May of 2021 after 28 years in the Ag Department. It is time to give back and have a faculty perspective on the board.
Leibrich: I have been serving on the board since June 2010. I would like to continue to serve through the transition period of the separation of Gillette College out of the district.
McDowell: I decided to run for a seat on the college board of trustees because I believe in what Sheridan College brings to our community. I taught in and served as director of the nursing program for 18 years. During that time, I saw firsthand the positive impact the college had in helping people in our community achieve goals and education that lead them to more productive and satisfying lives. This is true for those seeking degrees or certificates and those who take part in the many class offerings that enrich and educate. I am committed to working with the educators, administration and staff to make sure that Sheridan College continues to enrich the lives of those in the community.
What experience do you have that makes you qualified for the position?
Gerlach: I enjoy and appreciate team members with diverse backgrounds, perspectives and opinions. I have been a partner, officer, director and manager of a private business for many years. This experience has been invaluable in my effective development of project, budget, client and personnel management.
Henry: I taught at Emporia State University in Kansas, and served as department chair for seven years. I just completed an MA in English at the University of Wyoming in 2020, so my experience as a recent student, a former professor and an administrator all give me multiple perspectives. In addition, I serve as the chair of the Advisory Board of the Art Department at Sheridan College.
Holloway: When I retired in May of 2021 I was the longest serving faculty member at the college. I have institutional knowledge, a relationship with faculty and staff and have worked with agricultural producers and tradesmen throughout the county.
Leibrich: I believe my past board experience and my career background makes me a strong candidate for this position. We have lived in Sheridan for 25 years. During this time, I have been involved in leadership and delivery of financial and retirement planning for Wealth Management clients of the First Interstate Bank and community. I have also served on boards for Volunteers of America, Child Advocacy Center and been involved in other community organizations.
McDowell: I believe that my experience as an instructor and manager in the nursing program gave me a broad view of how the college functions. I saw the work that the educators do to make the college a good choice for the students and a choice that will help them to succeed in life. During my time at the college, I was part of the Faculty Senate and the Curriculum and Standards Committee. These experiences gave me insight into how decisions are made through discussion, research and the hard work of those involved. The board of trustees must support efforts to strengthen the educational offerings at Sheridan College and always be committed to promoting student success.
What are the top three challenges facing NWCCD? How would you address each of those challenges?
Gerlach: Budget: Work with board in identification and consideration of cost-saving opportunities, identifying and securing new endowments, gifts, federal grants. Focus on expanding enrollment of basic classes to provide a base enrollment for full-time equivalent funding, as Gillette campus moves toward its full accreditation, which will remove a significant source of revenue.
Enrollment: In anticipation of full bifurcation of the Gillette campus to its own community college, we will need to attract additional students prepping for further education, those returning for job retraining, as well as maintaining and possibly expanding our certification programs in trade. Direct outreach to Sheridan businesses to provide educational credits to their employees through NWCCD may be one option. Sheridan is a safe and familiar location for many residents of Big Horn County, Montana, and a great place to start exploring educational opportunities beyond those available in that neighboring community as well as Johnson and Sheridan counties.
Accreditation: Maintaining all of the accreditation currently held by NWCCD will be an ongoing effort by the board, administration, instructors, staff and even students. As a policy board, the trustees will need to work within the confines of legislative and governing body rules but may actually be in the front lines at least relative to assuring policies are correct and therefore not endangering accreditation.
Henry: In no particular order: 1. The board of trustees has had a committee of its members working on the transition of the Gillette College into the Gillette Community College District, and that seems to be going smoothly. There will be challenges to confront if there is a shortfall from the loss of the income from that campus. One solution is to increase enrollment at the Sheridan and Buffalo campuses with additional offerings to the community, with evening and Saturday classes that fit the schedules of the workforce.
2. Legislative funding is uncertain each and every year. I would hope the legislators realize the district’s fiscal responsibility and the current bare-bones budget, which illustrate that there is no frivolous spending at NWCCD. Certainly lobbying the legislators is essential and information about the fiscal conservatism of the district must be forthcoming. Citizens of Sheridan County and Johnson County can also be proactive in this effort by writing to our elected representatives and making our case.
3. COVID proved that we must be ready for any future situation that may not allow for much in-person teaching and learning. In order to adapt to an online teaching environment, without the loss of learning, both instructors and students will need training. I know it is possible as my master’s in English was taught almost entirely online. Every semester for three years, we met as a class with our instructor on Zoom (pre-COVID) for three to three-and-a-half hours each week (with one summer course on campus each of the three summers of the program). The experience was the next best thing to being in person. The key was to create an atmosphere that mimicked as closely as possible the in-person experience, but our teachers, students and instructors will need training to maximize the learning for students.
Holloway: The separation of the Gillette Campus is top of the challenges. I don’t have enough information at this point to say what I will or won’t be in favor of. Second is employee morale, instructors and staff are facing challenges like I have never seen. Finally, the college funding model. Again, I need more information before I can make an informed decision.
Leibrich: 1. Increasing student retention, student completion and student recruitment. We have been a leader in the state among community colleges over the past years. Fifty percent of state funding is allocated based on these categories. We need to continue to focus efforts on maintaining our leadership in these categories as we expect state funding for community colleges to continue to decline.
2. Transition of Gillette College out of the district. Focused effort of experienced and knowledgeable trustees is critical to accomplishing separation of the schools in a fair and equitable fashion while not resulting in irreparable harm to the district.
3. Development and growth of Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS). The first degree will involve a tech ed track and a business track. These tracks will develop future business leaders for companies and new entrepreneurs. This is a huge opportunity for our community and district. It will require a commitment of personnel and financial resources to implement, promote and grow these programs.
McDowell: The first challenge is financial. With the changing financial environment in Wyoming, money for education must be managed with care. We have had a very well-funded educational system across the state but budgets are smaller now. It is incumbent on the board to look at the ways the college is spending money and ensure that the education it provides is not compromised. I would always support use of funding that has the best interest of the students at heart. If it doesn’t adversely affect student success, I would consider supporting the re-introduction of sports to the college. I would support other offerings for the larger community the promote community involvement. The involved community is likely to be a supportive community.
The second challenge is making sure the programs offered at the college meet the needs of our population. This may be ease of transfer to another institution to pursue a four-year degree. It may be the expansion of the four-year degree offerings at Sheridan College so that students don’t have to leave the community to get the education they want. It may be the inclusion of more technical certificate programs that allow students to obtain a job after one year of education. In order to achieve this, we need open communication with the community to find out what they would like to see added to the college.
The third challenge is to make sure that the collaborative relationship the college has with the area secondary schools persists. This is dependent on clear and open communication between the college and the schools. How can the college meet the needs of their students? How can the schools’ systems help to ensure that students are ready for college? I would support those already working toward those goals.