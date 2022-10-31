SHERIDAN — In the coming weeks, six candidates will vie for seats on the Northern Wyoming Community College District Board of Trustees.
Those candidates include Chuck Holloway, Julie Gerlach, Bob Leibrich, Judy McDowell, Ward Cotton and Elaine Olafson Henry (Garber). Leibrich is the only incumbent among the candidates.
Voters will have the chance to choose three from among the six to serve on the college district board for four-year terms.
The Sheridan Press asked each candidate to provide information and responses to questions relevant to the NWCCD board. Those responses will be published between Oct. 28-30 and have been minimally edited for grammar and space.
The governor has encouraged community colleges and the university to be more innovative, more efficient and more collaborative. How can NWCCD board members facilitate that and ensure the best outcomes for students? What areas do you believe NWCCD can do better when it comes to those three ideas (innovation, collaboration and efficiency)?
Cotton: Innovation comes when all members of the NWCCD community find new ways to improve education. Leadership has to promote this idea and listen to the new ideas to make this work.
Collaboration needs to come with three areas: 1. Local communities and schools. 2. Other college districts. 3. University of Wyoming.
Efficiency will improve if new ideas and methods are improved by the staff and operational efficiencies are part of the everyday operations of all parts of the NWCCD community.
Gerlach: Fully utilize all facilities for multiple purposes. Utilize and compensate instructors for additional activities in order to fully utilize all facilities. Constant dialogue with other community college boards to discuss challenges and opportunities they are dealing with. Minimize overlapping facilities, consider exchange semesters when we lack facilities or instructors for short periods of time.
Henry: I am all for support for instructors to receive ongoing training through seminars, webinars and in-person conferences where they can interact with their peers and learn what is happening elsewhere, staying up with trends. Wyoming is unique in our boom/bust society, so innovation is essential. Governor Gordon has proposed unique innovation centers throughout the community college campuses in Wyoming. I was impressed with this initiative and would encourage and support our district’s active participation in that.
Right now, as outlined above, NWCCD is running efficiently, and we can make sure we continue to be.
The current collaboration between the college district and the community is to be admired and encouraged. The Center for a Vital Community is an example of that collaboration. Staff at the colleges are involved in the local chambers of commerce. Members of the board of trustees are also heavily involved with local nonprofit organizations and their boards. These types of Collaborations are essential to integrating the colleges with the communities.
Holloway: That three-part question goes to individuals actually instructing. The board and the administration need to listen and take suggestions from the people that are actually face to face with our students on a daily basis.
Leibrich: Look at the successes in businesses relocating to Sheridan over the past decade and expansions that have resulted. Much of this growth has been staffed with graduates of our tech ed programs. Advisory boards of community leaders are involved with each of these programs to ensure we are maintaining relevancy in these programs and are graduating skilled workers they want to hire.
As we look forward, you will see expansion of construction and related programs in the building donated by Sue and Casey Osborn. The administration and trustees worked to obtain state matching funds to invest in the update of equipment and resources to enable support and expansion of these programs. We are also developing curriculum, equipment and resources to support a new advanced manufacturing program. This is in response to needs in our community and state.
McDowell: The board members should support the efforts of the administration and educators to communicate with the community. Programs that bring community members into the college and classrooms will help to promote discussions for new ways to grow. This is a community college and the community needs to feel they are a part of it. Clear communication is key.
What role does and should NWCCD play in the Sheridan and Johnson County communities?
Cotton: NWCCD has three primary roles:
All students receive two years of college education in a small student-oriented environment before going to university.
Allow for students to have career-ready training, for careers that do not require a four-year degree. Many will take this training and use it to help pay for further education.
Provide career and technical education to community members who need to update skills.
NWCCD should provide options and opportunities for all members of the community.
Gerlach: Sheridan College not only provides a great beginning for advanced college studies but acts as a center for economic development and business expansion for Sheridan, Johnson and to a lesser extent neighboring Big Horn County, Montana. Our business routinely has, and does employ well-trained graduates from certification programs as well as several of us who returned for refresher or additional coursework as adults. In addition to opportunities for education in both trades and professional/advanced studies, Sheridan College supports and is a center for arts and recreational activities.
Henry: This is another area in which President Tribley has been active by bringing needed courses to Johnson County. The TRIO program at Sheridan College is now sharing time with Johnson County. The TRIO program is one that is dedicated to helping designated at-risk students remain on a path to success. We are one district with two colleges, and all efforts should be made to make sure we are vital to each community.
Holloway: We are a “community college.” We need to be open to the needs of Sheridan and Johnson counties. We need to offer students an affordable means of accessing higher education; we need to support the technical education component of the college that sends graduates into the trades; and we need to continue to offer the community cultural opportunities that make Sheridan College such an asset to all of our residents.
Leibrich: In both counties, we were building a skilled, trained workforce our businesses and communities are requesting to maintain and grow their businesses. In addition, we are maintaining academic excellence for those graduates from our high schools who wish to pursue four-year degrees from other colleges and universities. We commonly hear our students are highly sought after as they are well prepared. In the fall of 2023, we begin offering four-year Bachelor of Applied Science degrees at Sheridan College.
McDowell: Sheridan College is a big part of both Sheridan and Johnson counties. It gives me great joy to go to the hospital and see so many nurses who have gone through our program and are now doing great things. This is true in other fields. The college must continue to meet the employment needs of the community as well as provide enriching opportunities.