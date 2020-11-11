SHERIDAN — November is National Native American Heritage Month, an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the extraordinary contributions and accomplishments of First Nations and indigenous communities. Northern Wyoming Community College District is celebrating safely amid the pandemic by sponsoring two films this month.
South Dakota Public Broadcast’s new award-winning documentary “Red Bow," about country music singer/songwriter Buddy Red Bow’s journey from his early days in Red Shirt, South Dakota, to the Native American Music Awards Hall of Fame induction, is available for the public to view for free by going to watch.sdpb.org/show/red-bow.
Donovin Sprague, Sheridan College history faculty member and advisor for the Native American Student Organization and the Multicultural Center, is featured in the film.
In addition, NWCCD students, faculty and employees have free access to watch the award-winning documentary “Warrior Women," sponsored by Kooi Library and the Sheridan College Native American Student Organization.
Through a circular, indigenous style of storytelling, this film explores what it means to navigate a movement and motherhood and how activist legacies are passed down and transformed from generation to generation in the context of colonizing government that meets Native resistance with violence.
Sprague, as a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe, has spoken at numerous celebrations in honor of Native American Heritage Month, including at universities across the world, and is proud to help facilitate celebrations again this year on NWCCD campuses.
“Native American Heritage Month is an excellent way for people to recognize the contributions that Native Americans have made to society,” Sprague said. “These two films highlight individuals who are being recognized for their work, ability and careers.”
For more information and ways to celebrate, visit nativeamericanheritagemonth.gov.