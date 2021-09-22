SHERIDAN — With a low case count and nearly all adult population on campus, Sheridan College will maintain its current COVID-19 protocols, which currently do not require masking or mandatory vaccinations.
Northern Wyoming Community College District President Walt Tribley reported 12 students — eight from Sheridan College and four from Gillette College — and one faculty member who recently contracted COVID-19 and were quarantined, down from a spike at the beginning of the school year. Because of the low transmission rate and intense cleaning protocols in place throughout the district, Tribley said the crisis management team, or incident management team, believes it to be enough for now and will continue to evaluate needs throughout the year.
“It is important to note that we use — we being the team — we look at these data to inform our next decision,” Tribley said. “Are these data showing us that we need to take any other measures at this time? And the answer, through my lens, is no. Out of thousands of students and hundreds of employees, this is where we are.”
Tribley took time to explain the difference between lower educational institutions and NWCCD regarding regulations. Sheridan County School Districts 1 and 2 Boards of Trustees were recently met with contention after implementing mask requirements at the start of the school year.
“These regulations don’t include any mandates, per say,” Tribley said. “They are driven by the fact that our adult population can choose vaccination.”
Classes, meetings and student services can all move virtually, if needed, but administration anticipates individual classes moving online as needed instead of forcing everyone to virtual learning if only one class needs it. COVID-19 alterations will continue on a case-by-case basis.
In other Sheridan College news:
• Board trustees approved necessary changes in policies related to sexual misconduct, nondiscrimination and anti-harassment and the Americans with Disabilities Act, all changes which derived from an audit on the college. Human Resources Director XX said the changes were mandatory, per the audit, and reflected updating policies to comply with federal regulations, although items like nondiscrimination and anti-harassment were already established in informal means throughout campus.
• Other policies discussed included the process to remove Gillette College and Campbell County from its policy language, including in the district official name, student organizations, intercollegiate athletics and responsibility for operating the district. While Tribley simply presented the policy changes to the board, he asked they remain aware of a potential special meeting to push the changes through to continue the process of Gillette College seceding from the Northern Wyoming Community College District.
• An intercollegiate athletics policy potential change would also remove specifics on what association and division in which Northern Wyoming Community College District would compete, although Tribley said if he were to bring back collegiate athletics today, he’d still have the college competing in National Junior College Athletic Association Division I because that is the association and division where the school has the most connections and what competition sits near the organization. Tribley said he believed the specific language to be unnecessary, but if it were a requirement of NJCAA if athletics should return, the board could work to put the language back into the policy. The board will take action on the policy at a later date.