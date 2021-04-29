SHERIDAN — Northern Wyoming Community College District has a new visual arts certificate designed to enhance opportunities for students. Approved by the Wyoming Community College Commission last week, the Certificate of Visual Arts is a valuable addition to an associate degree, can provide a path to K-12 art certification or other advanced degrees, or can stand alone for the student wishing to diversify, practice, and experience various art techniques.
The 15-hour certificate is designed to offer students a solid foundation in the practice of studio art. Those completing the program take with them both knowledge and practice in drawing, digital media, woodworking, and foundations of two-dimensional and three-dimensional art.
“We are proud to offer this certificate for students. The creative economy provides an important level of diversification here in our region, and we want to do everything we can to enhance opportunities for students to practice, learn, and find employment in the areas in which they are passionate,” said President Walter Tribley.
Among other outcomes, students who complete the program will be able to demonstrate a professional level of craftsmanship and technical ability in working with a range of 2D and 3D materials, produce accurate and proportional representations of real space and objects, discuss different historical and cultural influences in art and design and use art and design-related vocabulary that is both relevant and appropriate in discussing visual artwork.
Students interested in enrolling in the program can apply atsheridan.edu or contact David Brock, dbrock@sheridan.edu, 307.675.0232 for more information.