SHERIDAN — With the 2022-2023 academic year starting Aug. 29, Northern Wyoming Community College District addressed COVID-19 procedures, enrollment numbers and the separation with Gillette College. 

The NWCCD board of trustees agreed to require students to maintain social distancing and quarantine for individuals that catch coronavirus. Unlike previous years, COVID-19 is not a huge issue currently, according to NWCCD President Walt Tribley; however, there are still other variants that will be dealt with in the future.

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

