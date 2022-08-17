SHERIDAN — With the 2022-2023 academic year starting Aug. 29, Northern Wyoming Community College District addressed COVID-19 procedures, enrollment numbers and the separation with Gillette College.
The NWCCD board of trustees agreed to require students to maintain social distancing and quarantine for individuals that catch coronavirus. Unlike previous years, COVID-19 is not a huge issue currently, according to NWCCD President Walt Tribley; however, there are still other variants that will be dealt with in the future.
“COVID-19 will continue to grow and create more variants,” Tribley said. “The only disease known to humanity that has ended is smallpox.”
Compared to the 2021-2022, district-wide enrollment increased by 6.1% and 8.9% from the 2020-2021 academic year, Tribley said. At Sheridan College, enrollment increased 10.2% from 2021-2022 and 13% from 2020-2021.
“I believe that more people are taking classes that are not necessarily degree-seeking classes,” Tribley said.
Exhibit B was approved by Gillette College, officially separating Sheridan College from Gillette College. The NWCCD board has been working with Gillette College for the transition, with this stamp of approval acting as a success. As a part of the agreement, the city of Gillete and Campbell County must also approve the exhibit as well.
Locally, Sheridan College is working toward a child care assistance grant for current students. The assistance for each individual will depend on the number of children, age and enrollment status of the student.
Assistant Vice President Jennifer McArthur gave the annual report detailing Title IX. This document is focused on preventing discrimination of gender in an educational setting.
Biden released a series of changes to Title IX, bringing it into the 60 day public comment period.
These changes include applying the title to sexual orientation, gender identity and sex characteristics. Previously, the board would have to hold a live hearing and cross-examination if a Title IX incident occurred; however, that will become optional under the new modifications.
There is still an expansive timeline before these changes will be implemented into Sheridan College.
Board trustees concluded by appointing a new Center for a Vital Community trustee to the board, Cissy Dillon. CVC is a nonprofit, working with other nonprofits to grow their organizations.
Tribley was also reappointed for a three-year term to the Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority board.
Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.