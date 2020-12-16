SHERIDAN — Northern Wyoming Community College District took one step forward in standing up its first bachelor’s degree program Tuesday.
The NWCCD Board of Trustees approved the proposed program for students to eventually earn a Bachelor of Applied Science in management and leadership. The initial approval moves the program on to another round of review before being presented to the Wyoming Community College Commission and eventual approval from the Higher Learning Commission.
A rough timeline could put the program in place by fall 2021, but college district staff warned that could change as the program makes its way through the review process.
Eventually, though, students will have the opportunity to complete a four-year degree through the NWCCD.
“We’re working to provide as much flexibility as we can,” said Jill McGraw, a business instructor at NWCCD who presented the new program to the board Tuesday. “In every organization and every industry, as people progress through their careers, there is a management and leadership component to that transition.”
The new program at NWCCD will help new students stay closer to home in pursuing degrees and will provide an opportunity for those wanting to advance in their careers to do so with management and leadership training in the form of a bachelor’s degree. For example, a student who earned a diesel technology degree could continue attending school to earn the bachelor’s degree once the program is available. Or, a student who earned the diesel technology degree a few years ago, but now wants to advance within the company he works for could work full time and attend school to work toward the degree.
McGraw said the program will begin fully online to start, but may transition to having some face-to-face classes as it grows. The program will also include an experiential learning component in which students will work with industry leaders.
The team developing the program for NWCCD also noted its working to make credits easily transferrable among the state’s community colleges and the University of Wyoming.
One question that arose during Tuesday’s meeting was whether NWCCD currently has the staff necessary to teach the courses for the bachelor’s degree program.
NWCCD President Walter Tribley said the district has very capable faculty that could likely teach most of the curriculum, but added that reviewing those needs will be part of the process moving forward.
Tribley also said the district and its board will need to review its financial situation to ensure it is able to take on the addition of the program. He noted the district remains in a state of financial exigency, which the board declared earlier this year as the state announced budget reductions and COVID-19 created many unknowns in terms of enrollment and capacity.
“We’d have to review and go through the steps as prudently as possible,” Tribley said. “If we’re still in a state of fiscal crisis, it’s not a good time.”
The college district president also noted NWCCD is not the only community college that will begin offering four-year degree programs.
Laramie County Community College has two BAS degree programs while Central Wyoming College has one. Tribley said he has learned all but one — Casper — of the state’s community colleges intends to offer four-year Bachelor of Applied Science programs.
Prior to 2019, community colleges across the state could not offer four-year programs. The Wyoming Legislature approved a bill that year that allows the colleges to offer such degrees as part of a statewide effort to increase the number of residents with post-secondary degrees or credentials.