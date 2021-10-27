SHERIDAN — Northern Wyoming Community College District expanded its offerings to the Tongue River Valley recently, adding “EveningPlus” evening and online classes intended for nontraditional students.
Starting the program in Ranchester at the Tongue River Valley Community Center, EveningPlus offers business, social science, general studies, health sciences and human services degrees to meet demands of the current economic market while also catering to adults already in the workforce.
“That’s going to be needed: education courses in rural America from your local community college. Absolutely,” NWCCD President Walter Tribley said. “Growing our nurses, growing our teachers, growing on everything, but those two things are very much the community college’s role, and it’s usually a very strong pipeline for health care and education, so we’re excited to tackle that.”
Students can pursue a degree, complete general education requirements to transfer to a wide variety of bachelor’s degree programs and/or complete prerequisites needed for admission into the nursing or dental hygiene programs at Sheridan College, all during the evening hours, according to a press release.
NWCCD Vice President for Strategic Communication Wendy Smith said EveningPlus is “alive and well” in Johnson County, as well.
“The schedule of classes being offered this spring is very robust and we’re really just hoping to reach into some of those audiences that haven’t come to us yet,” Smith said.
Evening classes run between 5-9 p.m. daily, with online classes available anytime. Spring semester classes begin Jan. 24, 2022, and an information session regarding the new initiative will be held Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Whitney Academic building, one day after spring course registration begins.
Scholarships specific to adult students are available, as well as the potential to earn credits for college-level learning acquired through prior job and volunteer experience, according to the press release. In addition, students may be eligible for laptop rentals and technology stipends.
Online learning opportunities include degrees in administrative assistant, business, carpentry apprenticeships, computer networking administration, criminal justice, cyber security, early childhood education certificates, general studies, health science, human services, IT support technician certificates and social sciences.
For more information, see sheridan.edu/plus.