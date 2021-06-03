SHERIDAN — Northern Wyoming Community College District is offering another opportunity to earn a welding certificate designed to accommodate working adults. The Weekend Welding Certificate will begin July 23 and will be offered at Gillette College and Sheridan College. Classes will be on Fridays and Saturdays, and students will be able to complete the program in one year.
Students in the Weekend Welding Certificate program may qualify for financial aid and scholarships, and on-campus housing is available to interested students.
The Weekend Welding Certificate prepares students for entry-level work in welding and follows the same 30-credit curriculum as the traditional Welding Certificate. In addition to gaining an overall understanding of welding machines, processes, and hands-on proficiency, students will develop skills in the areas of print reading, welding symbols, welding inspection and destructive and non-destructive testing. In addition, they will gain important knowledge and skills necessary to prepare them for welding qualification.
The certificate transitions seamlessly to the Associate of Applied Science degree program without loss of credit or time. Courses are offered one at a time, with each class beginning after the previous one finished and spaces are limited.
NWCCD will provide two free information sessions about the Weekend Welding Certificate, at Gillette College on Wednesday, June 9 at 6 p.m. in the Technical Education Center and at Sheridan College on Wednesday, June 16 at 6 p.m. in the Technical Center. Attendees will learn how to apply, schedule details, advising and financial aid resources, housing options and job outcomes. To apply and for more information, see sheridan.edu.