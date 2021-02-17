SHERIDAN — Northern Wyoming Community College District President Walter Tribley told the district’s board of trustees Tuesday that in March he plans to ask for an end to the district’s financial exigency, which was declared last year as the state announced budget reductions and COVID-19 created many unknowns in terms of enrollment and capacity.
As a result, the college district cut approximately $4 million from its budget, including 16 positions. Additional savings will also be realized through the early retirement incentive program offered last July, which 22 additional employees opted to take.
Tribley said preparations for the district’s next budget, which would begin July 1, are underway.
“This does not mean we are out of financial threat or that we’re free and clear,” Tribley said. “We remain in a state of heightened financial concern.”
Tribley added the college district won’t relax its financial restrictions — meaning its hiring freeze, travel restrictions and other cost saving measures.
In addition, the college district’s future may depend largely on the Wyoming Legislature’s work in March.
Tribley said the district is prepared to implement a third round of cuts handed down from the state, if necessary, which would total $1.07 million.
Board President Deb Wendtland noted that the cuts could be deeper based on legislative action, or inaction, regarding new revenue streams.
“One thing is clear to me,” Tribley said, “there are some that are very resistant to moving the needle on revenue.”
Tribley told the board Tuesday that the move to end the college district’s declaration of financial exigency indicated the reduced expenditures already incurred, along with slightly higher than expected revenue from tuition and fees have helped to solidify the fiscal position of the district.
Beyond the Legislature’s funding decisions, Tribley said he has some concerns with Senate File 83, which focuses on the separation of Gillette College from the NWCCD. He said more work needs to be done on the bill, primarily in creating understanding around one clause in the legislation that indicates any staff currently employed by NWCCD at Gillette College would be designated employees of the newly formed district in Campbell County.
In other business, the NWCCD board approved a new visual arts certificate, which would provide students with a benchmark one year into their studies.
The certificate program wouldn’t require any additional staff or classes, as it was built around an existing program.
Tribley also presented the academic calendar for the next school year, which was already approved by the NWCCD board last year. Tribley said he wanted to put the calendar in front of the board again and indicated the hope is the college will return to its regular academic schedule as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes.
Another indication of that progress, he said, was the hope that graduation this spring could be held in person. Tribley said that decision would be made by April 1 based on local COVID-19 benchmarks and health orders.