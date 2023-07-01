SHERIDAN — The Northern Wyoming Community College District is considering pay increases for its staff, and Sheridan College President Walt Tribley said athletics may return to the district in coming years if finances allow.
Budget changes
One of the most notable portions of NWCCD’s proposed $32.8 million operating budget for fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1, includes a 5% increase to the full-time faculty pay scale. All other employees earning less than $100,000 per year would also receive a 5% increase. Those earning more than $100,000 per year would receive a 4% raise, and part-time faculty would be paid at the rate of $1,000 per credit. Tribley would receive a 2% pay increase.
If the NWCCD Board of Trustees approves the budget at its meeting Tuesday, July 18, salaries and benefits will make up approximately 52% of budgeted expenditures. The rest will be spent on operating expenses.
In an interview Wednesday, Tribley told The Sheridan Press the district’s academic programs are operating more efficiently because of an increase in enrollment and better staff-to-student ratios, allowing more room in the budget to raise employee pay. He also noted the $2.8 million in budget cuts made in 2020 as one of the biggest reasons the district is in a position to increase salaries.
“Our budget philosophy, if anybody asks you on the street, is we’re going to first fund our academic schedule. Then we’re going to fund compensation,” Tribley said. “So it is a priority.”
Gillette College separation
Gillette College’s decision to become its own independent district came after the NWCCD made $2.8 million in budget reductions in 2020 that cut all athletics except rodeo from the district.
The separation has been in progress since 2021. In that time, the NWCCD has transferred funds to GCCD that will go toward its operating budget. Those funds were originally earmarked for Gillette College when it was part of the NWCCD. NWCCD also transferred more than $900,000 in debt from Inspiration Hall — a newly-constructed residence hall on Gillette College’s campus — to the GCCD. Tribley also said the transfer of employees to Gillette College has largely been completed.
Once Gillette College is independently accredited, it will pay back the NWCCD close to $3 million for debt the district incurred to operate dormitories on the Gillette College campus. Tribley estimated the accreditation process could take around two years, and said there have been no major changes to the overall separation timeline.
Gillette College Vice President of Administration and Chief Financial Officer Anne Larsen said the college is currently in the process of submitting its candidacy for accreditation. She said the overall separation process from the NWCCD has been productive, and Gillette College still has a solid connection with Sheridan College.
“Conversations have been productive and amenable … [the NWCCD] will continue to be our partner in many ways,” Larsen said. “We’re doing well, we’re excited to be in the position we’re in and we’re excited to continue a positive relationship with Sheridan College.”
Gillette College has also moved to reinstate athletic programs. Larsen said the school will have men’s and women’s basketball and soccer programs beginning this fall, as well as women’s volleyball.
NWCCD Athletics
While the NWCCD currently has no concrete plans to reinstate its athletic programs, Tribley said he will ask the board to consider doing so no sooner than one year after completely separating from Gillette College. He said adding sports back into the budget may be easier to do once the district has a clearer picture of what the loss of revenue from Gillette College will be.
“The only impediment is the concern that we would bring back another cost to the institution on the order of $2 million a year if we had it at the same level as we had before,” Tribley said. “I do believe that we will be bringing back athletics. We want to bring it back. It’s just a matter of doing it in a way so that we never look at it again and say, ‘We have to cut this because it’s too expensive.’”